Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Time For Life | E19 - Time To Catch Up

A recording from Sick of this Shit Publications's live video
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Sick of this Shit Publications, Soso's World, and Beth Cruz
Jun 17, 2026

Time For Notes

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  • B. Cognition Labs — empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals

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For support, contact us at: info@sickofthisshitpublications.com

Thank you Dana Britt, Cathy Stein, Bluesin’ Bob, Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott, DarBid 🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video with Beth Cruz and Soso's World! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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