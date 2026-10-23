Sick of this Shit Publications

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Time For Life | E32 - It’s Byers’ Time

A recording from Soso's World's live video
Soso's World's avatar
Soso's World

Heya Substack!

Today, I had the pleasure of welcoming back K.R. Byers on Time For Life, a podcast dedicated to making time and space to discuss what brings people JOY.

K.R. is a popular Substacker from Idaho (USA) - he has around 8,400 subscribers - His creative writing, The Archive, explores real stories from history, true crime, science, current events, and human experiences - As for Oasis, it is a place for satire, fiction, poetry, and an escape from the usual.

Oh - and he also posts cute animal videos for stress (😉)

Catch up to find out about living in Idaho, how to have fun despite the rising costs of living, and using humor to cover the realities of aging ! (and so many other things)

Thank you K.R. for sharing this hour with me. I am SO glad my electricity didn’t let us down this time!

Thanks to all who joined us too!

Have a lovely week-end all, and don’t forget to take some Time for Life.

Cheers!

Soso xxx 🌎

______________________________________

Thank you Zara P , Papi Jack , Sylvia Davenport , Leabertsch , Alicia C. , Michelle Gerardo Peggy Fritz , Jane M., LouAnn, Brandi H, Brandon Ellrich, Sacred Storylines 🎨, Farmers AGAINST trump., Stacey carney, Brandi H, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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