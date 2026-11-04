Time For Life | E33 - Nick in the Morning

Life in Review

The morning after Election Day, Soso and The Rebel Crone (Shālah) turned Time for Life over to Nick Paro, and the hour opened the way the night had felt — with “Democracy Rises.” Soso, our resident emotional support Canadian, said that for the first time in two years she feels like she can cross the border again. Nick walked through the results that stood out to him: 40 flipped House seats and counting, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on her way out in Colorado’s 4th District, and his friend and fellow veteran Fred Wellman unseating Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., in Missouri’s 2nd. His point was simple: grassroots media helped get us here, through every conversation shared and restacked on Substack.

From there, the conversation turned to why Nick is here at all. He lost his job a year and a half ago, processed at-will work through poetry, and is now turning those poems into songs — the Robber Barons Betrayal series that started with “At Will” and continued today with “Collective Will.” He shared the two biggest lessons from the Intelligent Masculinity series, refusing to outsource accountability and apologizing without conditions, and carried the same idea into leadership: un-center yourself, set the table, and see who comes to dinner. “Joy is the one thing in resistance,” Nick said, that “cannot be taken away from you” — which is why this show chooses joy bait over rage bait. Give the songs a listen, like and restack them, and help us reach 10,000 subscribers on Sick of this Shit Publications before the end of the year.

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Thank you julie elder, Stacey carney, EG, Elizabeth Van Alstine, Daphne - Quilt4Change, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.