Time For Life | E34 - Meeting Ellen in the Wild

On Veterans Day, and the day Carnival kicked off in Cologne at 11 past 11, Soso and The Rebel Crone (Shālah) brought Time for Life to Germany.

Their guest, wildlife photographer Ellen, found Soso the way so many of us find each other now: through the Substack algorithm, a lens, and the shared joke that both their husbands know a new lens beats a necklace for a 50th birthday. Ellen has carried a camera since she was a kid arguing with her parents over how many rolls of film she could shoot on holiday. It became a serious passion during COVID, when a high-pressure management job had her looking for a way out and the woods outside Cologne were right there.

That is the thread that ran through the hour. Ellen described photography as meditation, the one place a self-described multitasker sits still and just listens to the birds. Soso put words to it: observing in the wild pulls you out of your head and back into your senses. Ellen eventually changed jobs and cut back to four days a week to make room for it. The stories were about patience as much as pictures.

Then she shared the photos: a puffin with a fly on Skomer Island in Wales, where she first saw puffins as a kid and returns again next year, ground squirrels near Vienna, great crested grebe chicks riding on a parent’s back, the sun setting behind Cologne Cathedral, and a wolverine in Finland that made up for the bears that didn’t appear (!)

Follow Ellen on Substack, where she just launched a photography newsletter with a paid “behind the lens” tier on settings, scouting, and travel.

Then join Soso and Shālah next Wednesday 12 ET for another episode of Time For Life on Sick of this Shit Publications, Soso's World and The Rebel Crone (Shālah) where we discuss what brings people JOY!

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Thank you Sacred Storylines 🎨, Ms.Yuse, Daphne - Quilt4Change, RoRo, Aurora, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Rebel Crone (Shālah) and Ellen Lichtenheldt! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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