Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/

Time For Life | E34 - Meeting Ellen in the Wild

Soso and The Rebel Crone sit down with Cologne wildlife photographer Ellen to talk puffins, patience, and photography

Soso's World's avatar
Ellen Lichtenheldt's avatar
The Rebel Crone (Shālah)'s avatar
Soso's World, Ellen Lichtenheldt, and The Rebel Crone (Shālah)

On Veterans Day, and the day Carnival kicked off in Cologne at 11 past 11, Soso and The Rebel Crone (Shālah) brought Time for Life to Germany.

Their guest, wildlife photographer Ellen, found Soso the way so many of us find each other now: through the Substack algorithm, a lens, and the shared joke that both their husbands know a new lens beats a necklace for a 50th birthday. Ellen has carried a camera since she was a kid arguing with her parents over how many rolls of film she could shoot on holiday. It became a serious passion during COVID, when a high-pressure management job had her looking for a way out and the woods outside Cologne were right there.

That is the thread that ran through the hour. Ellen described photography as meditation, the one place a self-described multitasker sits still and just listens to the birds. Soso put words to it: observing in the wild pulls you out of your head and back into your senses. Ellen eventually changed jobs and cut back to four days a week to make room for it. The stories were about patience as much as pictures.

Then she shared the photos: a puffin with a fly on Skomer Island in Wales, where she first saw puffins as a kid and returns again next year, ground squirrels near Vienna, great crested grebe chicks riding on a parent’s back, the sun setting behind Cologne Cathedral, and a wolverine in Finland that made up for the bears that didn’t appear (!)

Follow Ellen on Substack, where she just launched a photography newsletter with a paid “behind the lens” tier on settings, scouting, and travel.

Ellen Lichtenheldt
Wildlife photographer & visual storyteller. Sharing stories from the field, behind-the-scenes insights and encounters with the natural world. See the beauty. Protect the wild. Explore more of my work: https://ellenlichtenheldt.com

Then join Soso and Shālah next Wednesday 12 ET for another episode of Time For Life on Sick of this Shit Publications, Soso's World and The Rebel Crone (Shālah) where we discuss what brings people JOY!

🌎🌎🌎

Sick of this Shit Publications
Sick of This Shit Publications with Nick Paro is independent media about better humaning. Through podcasts and writing on chronic illness and masculinity, we make room for the conversations most people avoid.
By Nick Paro

______________________________

Thank you Sacred Storylines 🎨, Ms.Yuse, Daphne - Quilt4Change, RoRo, Aurora, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Rebel Crone (Shālah) and Ellen Lichtenheldt! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Time For Notes

Learn new skills:

  • B. Cognition Labs — empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals

Donate today to Feeding America!

Subscribe and support and !
Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective
Support as a paid subscriber however you can — to help get you started, here are a few discounted options for you

Sick of It Ko-Fi

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

For support, contact us at: info@sickofthisshitpublications.com
Get more from Nick Paro in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Sick of This Shit Publications with Nick Paro is independent media about better humaning. Through podcasts and writing on chronic illness and masculinity, we make room for the conversations most people avoid.

© 2026 Nicholas Paro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.