Joy in Review

Soso and The Rebel Crone (Shālah) welcomed writer and fine art photographer Steven Seidenberg, who found Time for Life on YouTube and reached out from Boston. Steven never photographs people. He works in series, each built on a constraint he spots on the ground: drainage-pipe clean-outs in a former GDR neighborhood of Berlin, the abandoned farmhouses of Italy’s postwar land reform in Basilicata and Puglia, vacant lots in Kanazawa, Japan, and the adhesive tape on Tokyo’s subway floors. When Soso asked what brings him joy, he named two things, work and friendship, and said one of his joys is avoiding social media, because “there is nothing being pushed to you when you stare at a window based on previous windows you’ve stared out of.” He closed the hour by reading from the fifth section of Coda, his sixth literary work, and with advice for every artist in the chat: “Let yourself be a failure.”

Go look

Spend 10 minutes with Steven’s portfolios at stevenseidenberg.com. Start with the Tokyo tape series or the Prague cemetery dumpsters, then pick one overlooked thing near you and look at it twice.

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Thank you Nick Paro, Stacey carney, Judyne Quimby, Deanna Ouellette, Jess Odell, and many others for tuning into my live video with Soso's World! Join me for my next live video in the app.