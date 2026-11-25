In this pre-Thanksgiving livestream, Shālah and Soso welcomed author, witch, and self-described “crone” Patricia, sister to Beth Cruz, to focus on what brings her joy, creative fulfillment, and spiritual growth.

Take a listen to find out about :

Finishing Her First Fiction Novel: Patricia shared the unexpected joy and healing she experienced while writing her magical realism novel, Thistle Bay: Where the Cat Bones Sing. Although she is an experienced memoir and nonfiction writer, stepping into fiction allowed her to enjoy her own writing for the first time. She finished the draft on Halloween night and is now leaning toward self-publishing.

Exploring Witchcraft & Maternal Archetypes: Asked about her identity as a witch, Patricia traced her spiritual path back to leaving Bible college. Growing up adopted with an emotionally unavailable mother—an artist who felt trapped after moving from New York City to rural Ohio—Patricia turned to Catholicism, Buddhism, Hinduism, and witchcraft to explore diverse mother figures and learn how to “mother” herself.

Reclaiming the “Crone”: When Soso asked how they define crone from her perspective as a French-Canadian, Shālah and Patricia explained that while patriarchal culture reduces the term to an “old hag” or “old maid,” they embrace it to reclaim elder wisdom, nurturing maternal energy, and playful self-expression.

Childhood Joy & Thrifting

Positioning yourself in the face of trauma and grief.

Thank you Patricia for being such a wonderful guest!

To our viewers, we’re grateful for your presence and for welcoming Patricia to our Substack Community!

At the end of the episode, you will find a tribute to Jason Gael - who passed away after a long battle with cancer, whom we’ve met throughout this community. In Memory : dear Jason, we will always cherish your presence among us here. Thank you Nick Paro for putting it together and sharing it with all of us.

Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Lisa Joy 🏳️‍🌈, Stuart Cohen, Ms.Yuse, Rose, Rosemary Hipp , Jai Porter 🇨🇦 , Pamela Flores , Upstart Raven , Aurora , Ilse , Stacey carney Tammi 💚 Elisabeth Spiro Cris Palomino Sally Duerson

and many others for tuning into our live video with Soso's World , The Rebel Crone (Shālah) and Patricia, Author, Witch, Crone! Join us for our next live video in the app.