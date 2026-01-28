Time In Review

In this week’s Time For Life, Soso's World is joined by photographer, educator, and world traveler Jason Odell for a conversation that slows everything down — on purpose — and gives us all some time for life.

What starts as a last-minute save of a live show turns into a rich discussion on joy, attention, and making space in a world that constantly pulls us toward urgency and noise. Jason shares how photography — especially travel and wildlife photography — became both his livelihood and his way of reclaiming time: time to observe, to wander, and to actually be present.

From long-exposure techniques that make crowds disappear, to the quiet magic of sunrise shoots and small-group travel, the conversation circles a central idea: joy isn’t accidental — it’s practiced.

This week’s TFL isn’t about gear or destinations. It’s about learning how to notice, how to slow down, and how to protect the moments that make life feel expansive again.

Thank you Nick Paro, Jeanne Elbe, KimberZ, Eagle, Bev Ferguson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jason Odell and Soso's World! Join me for my next live video in the app.

