Time For Meditation | Beth's Garden

Meditation

Welcome to Beth’s Garden Meditation. Join me by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

Golfer Walter Hagen famously said, “Don’t hurry, don’t worry, and be sure to smell the flowers along the way.”

It is now more important than ever to allow yourself to pause for moments of calm and stillness. Release all that does not serve you on this journey - any worry, tension or fear. Imagine it floating away in the gentle breeze created by a hummingbird’s wings. Take note of the calm that flowers bring to your being. Nature is medicine for the soul.

As you walk in this garden, perhaps you feel the gentle warmth of the sun on your skin and feel the ground beneath your feet. Notice the gentle petals, the vibrant colors and delightful scents of rose, honeysuckle and peony. Feel your body soften as you take this moment to simply be.

There is no hurry, no rush in this garden. It is a place of peace and tranquility. Take this feeling of gentle calm with you as you move throughout your day and week. I welcome you to return, when you wish for a moment of beauty.

~ Beth Cruz

