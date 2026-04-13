Time For Meditation | Bird Watch

Meditation

Welcome to our Bird Watch meditation. Join me by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

You. Yes, you. This is what self-care looks like, allowingyourself those much-needed moments to just breathe and be.Feel your body letting go of all that ruffles your feathers – stress, worry, tension. All these things can be left behind as you tend to YOU without guilt, without hesitation. You are allowed this moment of quiet stillness.

The Northern Flicker goes about their day as the world moves around them. Simply content to be. It pauses to recharge from foraging when necessary and then takes flight.

The crow sits watchful, unhurried, commanding presence. There is something in that — the ability to remain fully present, fully aware, while sitting in stillness. While the Spotted Towhee is happy to stay near the ground, unbothered by what is happening above. It sits in quiet confidence knowing that it does not need to soar to know its own worth.

Our bodies were not designed to stay on heightened alert, and it is important to find that balance of being aware while remaining calm and present. Like water off a duck’s back, let whatever negativity comes your way, roll right off. Re-set. Re-focus.

Taking these moments to breathe, add to our ability to be resilient, even in the harsh seasons of our lives. You are not alone in this journey; you are doing your best to survive in the landscape you are in.

Allowing yourself to sit quietly, unbothered, unhurried, in quiet solitude is wise. Bring yourself back to this moment of calm, whenever you feel your feathers ruffle…

~ Beth Cruz

Time For Notes

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