Time For Meditation | Ebb and Flow

Welcome to our ebb and flow meditation.

Join me by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth.

Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

One more deep breath in

And slowly exhale out.

I invite you to take a virtual walk on a sandy beach.

Imagine your feet in the soft sand and feeling the warm sun on your skin.

As you walk

The rhythmic ebb and flow of the tide Give two quiet gifts Calm as the waves caress

the shoreline And release as the tide goes out Relax further with every gentle wave

that comes in And release any stress

Worry or Tension as the tide flows out Nature has a way of quieting the noise

~ Beth Cruz

Time For Notes

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