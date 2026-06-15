Time For Meditation | Ebb and Flow

Welcome to our ebb and flow meditation.
Join me by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth.
Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out.
One more deep breath in
And slowly exhale out.
I invite you to take a virtual walk on a sandy beach.
Imagine your feet in the soft sand and feeling the warm sun on your skin.
As you walk
The rhythmic ebb and flow of the tide Give two quiet gifts Calm as the waves caress
the shoreline And release as the tide goes out Relax further with every gentle wave
that comes in And release any stress
Worry or Tension as the tide flows out Nature has a way of quieting the noise
Time For Notes
Check out the new: Sick of this Shop!
Check out the new network and affiliate calendar: BroadBanner
Learn new skills:
B. Cognition Labs — empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals