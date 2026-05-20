Time for Meditation | Just Breathe

Welcome to our Just Breathe meditation. Join me by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

Flowers. What an extraordinary gift to our world. Whether they are blooming in fields on the ground or artfully decorating a spring tree with their colorful palette of blooms, their presence in nature evokes joy and gratitude.

Observe the flowers swaying gently in unison with the breeze. Notice that they do not brace against the wind; they bend and gently waltz with it. Nature in harmony and rhythm. Each species of flower blooming together in a dazzling display of unity.

Take this moment to imagine yourself outside, feel the warmth of the sun and gentle breeze on your skin. There is no need to brace yourself against the wind– allow yourself to feel and move with it. Release all your stress, fears, or worries and, like the flower, waltz in the breeze.

Take another deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Feel your body soften as you let go of all that does not serve you on your journey. Taking care of you allows you to remain flexible even when harsher winds blow. Sometimes all we can do is just breathe.

~ Beth Cruz

Time For Notes

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