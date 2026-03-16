Time For Meditation | Roads Less Traveled

Meditation

Welcome to our Roads Less Traveled Meditation. Join me by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

Imagine that you have chosen to take the road less traveled, the path worn in search of the soul. As you walk this road or path less traveled, feel the ground beneath your feet, the touch of the warm, gentle breeze on your skin. Notice the landscape all around you. Trees, stone and earth seemingly painted on peaks and valleys. You are safe in this moment of quiet surrender.

With each step, you are moving further away from the noise of daily life and deeper into relaxation. Give yourself permission to leave any stress or worry behind. Allow your shoulders to dropand your neck to soften.

As you continue your journey, feel the peace of this place. Thequiet stillness. Surrounded by nature’s art.

Take a slow, deep breath in… and as you exhale, release whatever remaining weight that you may be carrying. There are no deadlines, here. Nothing to be solved or resolved. It is your moment to just be.

As you navigate your days and weeks ahead, take a moment to calm your body and return to a road or path less traveled. Robert Frost assures us that it has made all the difference.

~ Beth Cruz

Time For Notes

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