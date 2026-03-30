Time For Meditation | Seascapes

Welcome to our Seascapes meditation. Join me by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

Imagine… you are sitting on a quiet beach with your feet nestled in the soft brown sand. You feel the warmth of the sun on your skin and hear the ocean waves dancing with the shore. The seagulls welcome your presence. Notice the gentle ocean rhythm, the ebb and flow of the tide. You are part of this rhythm. Notice the vivid blue sky and the sunlight glistening off the water. Feel the calm wash all over you. You are safe in this moment.

Give your body permission to soften. As you continue this journey, gently adjust your sail and head into the wind’s flowallowing the ocean breeze to take away all your worries or stress. Allow yourself just to be. There are no meetings here, no deadlines, only peace and calm.

Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out. Notice your feet back in the warm, brown sand. The sky is now painted a pale orange and yellow as the sun sets in the distance. Take this feeling of calm with you in the remaining part of your day and in the weeks ahead. You can always return to this space whenever you need.

~ Beth Cruz

Time For Notes

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