Time for Meditation | Wander With Wonder

Meditation

Welcome to our Wander with Wonder meditation. Join me by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

Nature - filled with so much beauty and wonder. Waters, that have witnessed lifetimes. Trees that have dug their roots deep into the soil determined to see forever. The river. Always changing, moving gently with quiet strength. The banks carved out by time, recorded in the history within the rocks and shore.

As we stand in the presence of wonder, feel that strength - that wisdom of age and time. Wander with me in the vast and ancient earth allowing the beauty to bring you stillness, clarity and strength. Take another deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Feel your body release the stress and worry. Nature - it replenishes the soul. It demands our full presence and attention as it shares its wondrous secrets, grounding us in the moment. Take time to wander. Breathe in that fresh air and clear your mind. Gift that time to yourself for renewal. Be kind to you.

Wherever your wander takes you, always remember to wonder.

~ Beth Cruz

Time For Notes

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