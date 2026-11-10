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At will, at will, the Robber Barons shrill. Only this time, they’re ready to kill. Again and again they chant along. Relentlessly rushing through their song. “At will, at will” it’s all they can say. Give them your soul, it’s easy to pay. You won’t even notice the whole inside. Just don’t ever think to get off this ride. At will, at will At will, at will It’s all off your skill The Robber Barons, they’re taking their fill (At will, at will) Always and forever being in the wrong. Never, ever being the ones which are strong. “At will, at will” there’s only one way. Break off the chains, you’re ready to stay. Hardly even notice your head filled with pride. Togetherness will bring a rise to this tide. At will, at will At will, at will It’s all off your skill The Robber Barons, they’re taking their fill (At will, at will) Break off the chains Don’t let them decide Hardly even notice What they tried to hide At will, at will At will, at will It’s all off your skill The Robber Barons, they’re taking their fill (At will, at will)