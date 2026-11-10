Lyrics
At will, at will, the Robber Barons shrill. Only this time, they’re ready to kill. Again and again they chant along. Relentlessly rushing through their song. “At will, at will” it’s all they can say. Give them your soul, it’s easy to pay. You won’t even notice the whole inside. Just don’t ever think to get off this ride. At will, at will At will, at will It’s all off your skill The Robber Barons, they’re taking their fill (At will, at will) Always and forever being in the wrong. Never, ever being the ones which are strong. “At will, at will” there’s only one way. Break off the chains, you’re ready to stay. Hardly even notice your head filled with pride. Togetherness will bring a rise to this tide. At will, at will At will, at will It’s all off your skill The Robber Barons, they’re taking their fill (At will, at will) Break off the chains Don’t let them decide Hardly even notice What they tried to hide At will, at will At will, at will It’s all off your skill The Robber Barons, they’re taking their fill (At will, at will)
The original poem
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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!