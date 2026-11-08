Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications
Sick of this Publications
Travesty In Trillions
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-3:03

Travesty In Trillions

Track 5 of the Robber Barons’ Betrayal series with original lyrics and musical production by Nick Paro
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Nick Paro

Lyrics

Big, bloated, betrayal in billions.
Taking, breaking, travesty in trillions.
Gleefully grabbing at our futures this day.
Robber Barons come to take it away.

Beg, beg, beg for billions.
Try, try, try for trillions.
Gloriously groveling, none willing to pay.

Robber Barons come for a killing way.
Big, broken, bastards have billions.
Selling, yelling, tragically for trillions.
Willfully stealing all our dreams away.
Robber Barons come for a life today.
Robber Barons come and we say nay!

Big, bloated, betrayal in billions.
Toiling, roiling, travesty in trillions.
Wastefully destroying things in their way.
Robber Barons come and we say nay!

Robber Barons come for a killing way.
Big, broken, bastards have billions.
Selling, yelling, tragically for trillions.
Willfully stealing all our dreams away.
Robber Barons come for a life today.
Robber Barons come and we say nay!

The original poem

travesty in trillions

travesty in trillions

Nick Paro
·
June 29, 2025
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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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