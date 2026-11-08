travesty in trillions

Sick of this Publications

Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit Publications, and I’m your host Nick. Sick of this Shit Publications is politically, patriotically, and socially focused poetry and empowering, uplifting, and bringing about a community for everyone. We must unite behind one message - freedom, liberty, and justice for all!

Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit Publications, and I’m your host Nick. Sick of this Shit Publications is politically, patriotically, and socially focused poetry and empowering, uplifting, and bringing about a community for everyone. We must unite behind one message - freedom, liberty, and justice for all!