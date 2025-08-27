Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published More perfect Union. Waves of grain within one field. Providing for all.

What does it mean?

Today’s poem is the next in the series of Civic haikus—it is about our Union and how it makes us a whole. We are striving, as Americans, to create a “more perfect Union”. One where each individual adds to and feeds the whole — We the People, not Me the Person.

We.

We do this together.

This is why our States formed a Union — one where the collective many, come together and progress Freedom, Liberty, and Justice for ALL.

We must feed the whole together.

We must be the Union which restores and lives by those values — Values and Rights which are inalienable and for All.

