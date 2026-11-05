Sadly, for many of us with chronic pain conditions we suffer without it ever being seen. This song, and poem, are how my feet and lower legs feel most days.

They drag and suck as though stuck in this unseen swamp with muck and twisting roots meant to catch me in every step.

All I want? To get through the swamp and feel my feet free again…yet, I know I can’t get out of this swamp…and those socks of lead pull me down nonetheless.

Lyrics

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Through an unseen swamp I tread. With feet wrapped in socks of lead. Sluggishly walk while tripping on roots. With socks stuck in mucky boots. Booted and stuck. Rooted in muck. Treading through an unseen swamp. Booted and stuck. Rooted in muck. Tripping on roots while I walk. Slowly I pull…stuck. Slowly I pull…muck. Slowly. Sluggishly I lift…no feet? Sluggishly I lift…concrete. Sluggishly. Unseen swamp, I tread on through. Socks of lead, feet wrapped too tight. Tripping on roots, sluggish I walk. Mucky boots, stuck to my feet. Sluggish…filled with concrete. Sluggish…are those my feet? Sluggish. (are those my feet?) An unseen swamp, I can’t get out. Feet stuck on roots, I can’t call out. Slowly…I’m stuck. Slowly…I sink. Slowly. This unseen swamp… Unseen swamp, I tread on through. Socks of lead, feet wrapped too tight. Tripping on roots, sluggish I walk. Mucky boots, stuck to my feet. Sluggish…filled with concrete. Sluggish…are those my feet? Sluggish. (are those my feet?) Slowly…I’m stuck. Slowly…I sink. Slowly. This unseen swamp…

Read the original poem

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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