Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Susan J 🗽⚖️💪's avatar
Susan J 🗽⚖️💪
10h

So much for the Memorandum on Security Assurances in connection with Ukraine’s Ascension on the Non-proliferation Treaty on Nuclear Weapons (December4, 1994 !

The Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and The United States of America reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine, in accordance with the principles of the https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Final_Act_of_the_Conference_on_Security_and_Cooperation_in_Europe, to respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine.

See the entire document at: http://treaties.un.org

Why on Earth would Ukraine trust anything put forward ‼️

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