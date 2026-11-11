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The House shelved an impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week without voting on the charges, a week after Democrats won both chambers of Congress [1][4]. The same day, President Donald Trump called the Iran war “effectively over” while keeping the naval blockade in place, and U.S. officials floated a NATO-style guarantee for Ukraine at talks in Abu Dhabi [6][7][13]. Overseas, British police arrested a senior U.S. soldier on suspicion of spying for Russia [9][10].

The House shelved Hegseth’s impeachment without voting on the charges

Pete Hegseth’s official portrait as secretary of defense. It is a file photo, not an image from this week. — U.S. Department of Defense / Wikimedia Commons · Public domain

What happened. On Nov. 10, the House voted 211-204 to send Rep. Thomas Massie’s eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth to the Judiciary Committee [1][2]. Massie, R-Ky., was the only Republican to vote against the motion, and 11 Democrats missed the vote [3][4]. The committee is not obligated to take up the articles, and reviving them in the next Congress would require a new resolution [2].

The articles accuse Hegseth of attacking Iran without Congress’s permission, cite a strike on a school in Minab, Iran, and cover boat strikes that killed at least 221 people, retaliation against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, the capture of Nicolás Maduro, and the Yemen campaign [1]. The Guardian reported the Minab strike killed more than 168 people; the Associated Press said up to 168 [1][5]. Hegseth calls himself the Secretary of War, but his official title remains Secretary of Defense [2].

Who it affects. Massie argued the law requires the military to withdraw from hostilities within 60 days without congressional authorization, and wrote that the Iran war “has been underway for 256 days.” [5] Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., who will chair the House Armed Services Committee next Congress, said Hegseth and Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg would be first to testify [3].

What officials and critics say. “It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt, and everybody knows it,” Hegseth said before the vote [1]. He called the charges “policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery.” [5] Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell called the referral “total victory for Secretary Hegseth, the Department of War, and the American warfighter.” [1] House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, expected to become speaker in January, said he is “a hard yes” [1][5].

Our read. The referral let Republicans skip a recorded vote on the war, the Minab strike, and the boat strikes. That’s a dodge on the substance, not an answer to it. For those of us who served, the question of who authorized these operations doesn’t go away because a procedural vote went one way.

What’s next. Democrats take control of the House and Senate in January, and any new impeachment needs a fresh resolution [2][5].

Trump called the Iran war “effectively over,” but the blockade continues

What happened. After meeting Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Nov. 9, Trump said the war in Iran is “effectively over” [6][7]. “At this point, taking the military action doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing – but we’re locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason,” he said [6]. The “status quo” he described keeps the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and the newly announced Task Force Iron Gate, which aims to cut Iran’s trade by land and through the Caspian Sea [7]. In recent days the administration also announced “minor strikes” on Iran’s Qeshm Island [7].

Who it affects. The U.S. kept moving troops to the Middle East in the run-up to the midterms [6]. Since the war began Feb. 28, Iran has fired missiles and drones at Gulf neighbors, many aimed at U.S. military installations [7]. Brent crude fell nearly 3% to $89.66 on Nov. 10, its lowest since Aug. 31 [8].

What officials and critics say. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary, Mohsen Rezaei, wrote: “STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks.” [7] Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, “We will not surrender to force and bullying.” [7] The Guardian noted Trump has called a final peace deal imminent dozens of times during the war [6].

Our read. “Effectively over” is a description, not an end date. A blockade plus a new task force still means sailors and Marines on station and in range of Iranian fire. That’s also why the authorization question in Massie’s articles doesn’t expire with a press briefing.

What’s next. Iranian officials want the U.S. to accept seven conditions, including lifting sanctions, releasing frozen funds, and recognizing a Strait of Hormuz shipping route worked out with Oman [7].

A senior U.S. soldier was arrested in England on suspicion of spying for Russia

What happened. British counterterrorism police arrested a 41-year-old member of the U.S. Army near Gloucester on Nov. 10 on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information, under the National Security Act 2023 [9][10]. Army Counterintelligence Command described him as a senior soldier, and he has not been named [10]. The Guardian reported he was based at Imjin Barracks in Innsworth, headquarters of NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps [11]. He has been arrested, not charged, and remains in custody in London [9][10].

Who it affects. AP reported the arrest comes amid heightened concern about threats to American forces in Britain [10]. Police said it is not linked to a suspected Iran-linked plot at RAF Fairford in September, after which the Air Force withdrew bombers from that base [9][10]. This week the Air Force also relocated aircraft from RAF Mildenhall because of a threat The Wall Street Journal reported was Iran-related [10].

What officials and critics say. FBI Director Kash Patel said, “This FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners.” [9][10] Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon called the alleged conduct “a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.” [11]

Our read. Three separate threats to U.S. forces in Britain in about two months is a pattern worth naming, even though police say they are unrelated. The record is thin on what matters most: the soldier’s role, clearance, and access. Until there’s a charge, this is an allegation, and we’ll treat it that way.

What’s next. Police said the investigation is “very much ongoing” [11].

U.S.-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks resumed, with a NATO-style U.S. guarantee on the table

What happened. Russia and Ukraine held their first U.S.-mediated talks in nine months in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10, a four-hour session with a second day set for Nov. 11 [12]. Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff represented Washington, and NATO commander Gen. Alexus Grynkewich attended [12]. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the talks covered prisoner exchanges, children taken from Ukraine, and security guarantees [12][14].

Who it affects. U.S. officials said they discussed guarantees for Ukraine similar to NATO’s Article 5, and one said, “What they would be getting would be effectively very similar to Nato.” [13][14] Another called a U.S. guarantee “a very, very big deal in terms of resources and funding and military support.” [13] Overnight, Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 162 drones and a ballistic missile, while Russia said it downed 155 Ukrainian drones [12].

What officials and critics say. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the talks “very productive” but said, “It’s not like something that’s on the verge of being solved in the next 24 hours.” [12] German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “I don’t have overly high expectations.” [12] Ilya Timtchenko of the Center for European Policy Analysis told Al Jazeera the administration will “be pushing for something right now before the new Congress comes in.” [14]

Our read. A security guarantee is a promise of American force, and that’s a decision Congress should own, not one finalized in the weeks before a new Congress is seated. The details that matter (what triggers it, who pays, and whether troops deploy) aren’t in the public record yet.

What’s next. Ukraine and Russia discussed a large-scale prisoner swap, with details to be worked out in the coming days [12]. Democrats take over Congress in January and could demand more support for Ukraine [12].

The Through-Line

Every issue this week runs through Congress’s role in war. The House avoided a vote on whether the Iran operations were authorized, the president described the war as over while the blockade continues, and a NATO-style guarantee is being negotiated before a new Congress arrives.

January is the hinge. A Democratic Congress with committee gavels and a say over guarantees and spending could change the picture. If it doesn’t use those tools, the pattern holds.

Watch Next

Nov. 11: Second day of Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi [12].

January: Democrats take control of the House and Senate; Smith has named Hegseth and Feinberg as first witnesses [3][5].

UK espionage case: the investigation remains open, with no charge announced [9][11].

Call your representative and senators. Ask where they stand on oversight hearings for the Iran war, and whether any U.S. security guarantee for Ukraine will come to a vote.

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 14 sources across 5 outlets. Source text as of Nov 11, 2026.

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