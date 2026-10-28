The U.S. military has plans ready for renewed strikes on Iran, and several reports point to early November, after the midterm elections [1][2]. Meanwhile, the U.S. military says it killed five more people in a strike on an alleged drug boat, and Ukraine says it has spent nearly a month waiting on one signature from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth [3][6].

We also look at Hegseth’s trip to the Philippines to reassure Asian partners, and the Pentagon’s new designation of Confucius Institutes as a national security threat [10][12].

Iran: strike plans for after the midterms

What happened. Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East, has plans ready for follow-up strikes on Iran if the White House authorizes them, The Hill reported, according to Al Jazeera [1]. The New York Times reported that the U.S. and Israel drew up joint plans for an attack on Iran after the midterms [1]. A person briefed on the planning told NPR the U.S. is amassing forces to be ready to attack by early November, but that the buildup could also be part of a campaign to pressure Iran into a deal [2].

Plans are not orders. The decision rests with President Donald Trump [1]. At a rally on Friday, he said Washington “may do another little Epic Fury,” the codename of the U.S.-Israeli operation that began on Feb. 28 [1].

Who it affects. Service members first. The U.S. is deploying a third aircraft carrier strike group, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, along with roughly 10,000 additional soldiers and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, to the Middle East by the end of November [1]. A memo from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Iran had “substantially increased efforts to target US personnel,” and the State Department ordered staffing cuts at several regional embassies [1]. Civilians across the Gulf are exposed too: Iranian state media quoted a security source saying Iran would target U.S. interests and the infrastructure of countries taking part in the war if attacked [2].

What officials and critics say. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “We are just as prepared for diplomacy as we are for war” [2]. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Washington of derailing talks but said efforts to reach an agreement should continue [1]. Julie Norman of Chatham House told Al Jazeera the plans are “an immediate posturing deterrent, but also a very real option after the midterms” [1].

What’s next. The midterm elections are Nov. 3 [2].

Boat strikes: five more killed in the eastern Pacific

What happened. U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said it struck a boat in the eastern Pacific on Oct. 27, killing five people, and said intelligence showed the vessel was involved in drug trafficking [3][4]. The military did not provide evidence that the boat was carrying drugs, the Associated Press (AP) reported [3].

Who it affects. The count of the dead depends on who is counting. The AP puts it at at least 240 people in more than 70 strikes since September 2025 [3]. Just Security’s timeline lists 72 strikes and 243 killed, including 23 missing and presumed dead, plus three known survivors [5]. Al Jazeera, citing the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA), also puts the reported total at 243 [4]. Relatives of some of those killed have said they were fishermen or workers with no involvement in the drug trade [4].

What officials and critics say. Trump has said the U.S. is in “armed conflict” with cartels, but his administration has offered little evidence for its claims of killing “narcoterrorists,” the AP reported [3]. Legal experts say drug trafficking is a criminal activity against which military strikes are not permitted [4]. “The pace is slower than before, but the administration and its commanders persist in grinding out illegal killings every few weeks, with no discernible impact on the drug trade,” WOLA analyst Adam Isacson said [4].

What’s next. The Department of Defense Inspector General is reviewing whether the military followed its targeting framework, but that review will not examine the legality of the strikes [3]. A federal judge in New York ordered the government on Sept. 30 to give the court the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) memo behind the strikes for private review [5].

Ukraine: waiting on Hegseth’s signature

What happened. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “We have been waiting for nearly a month for Mr. Hegseth to sign off on missiles for Patriots and NASAMS,” and said he told his team to raise it with Washington again [6]. Allies can buy U.S. weapons for Ukraine through NATO’s Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), but the Pentagon must approve Patriot transfers first, and Hegseth has not done so [6].

Who it affects. Ukrainian civilians. Patriot interceptors are in short supply as Russia keeps striking Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, The Hill reported [6]. U.S. officials say Hegseth has not formally rejected the requests, but has not taken the steps to approve them either, according to Interfax-Ukraine [7].

What officials say. Last week, Hegseth said the U.S. had not changed its posture toward Ukraine, but “we want to make sure our guys have the most possible” interceptors [6]. In a separate move, the Pentagon picked Poland as the home of a new PAC-3 missile maintenance facility, with Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden supporting it [8]. “Allies are sending a clear message: the Alliance is united, serious about deterrence, and ready to back our words with action,” said Michael Duffey, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment [8].

What’s next. Ukraine’s allies meet in the Ramstein format in November [7].

Hegseth in the Philippines: reassurance, with Iran in the background

What happened. Hegseth is in Cebu for two days of meetings with Southeast Asian defense ministers, the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting and the expanded ADMM-Plus, which includes China and Russia [10][11]. On Wednesday, he said, “We will defend our interests and the interests of our allies and partners,” called the U.S. approach “strong, quiet and clear,” and proposed a U.S.-ASEAN framework for defense cooperation [10].

Who it affects. U.S. allies who have watched American forces shift toward the Middle East. The U.S. has moved some military assets from South Korea and Japan to the Middle East over the past year, Al Jazeera reported [9]. Governments across Asia are weighing whether Washington can stay focused on the region as the Iran war strains U.S. military resources, Reuters reported [10].

What officials and analysts say. “These are not symbolic things. They are concrete demonstrations of what serious partners do,” Hegseth said of joint training and maritime cooperation [10]. The U.S. Naval Institute counted at least “eight close encounters” in the South China Sea and Luzon Strait this month, according to Al Jazeera [9]. Greg Poling of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative said he expects “tactical cooperation” but “no strategic alignment on the South China Sea or other thorny issues” [10].

What’s next. Hegseth has a bilateral meeting with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. [11]. The expanded ADMM-Plus meeting is Oct. 29 [10].

Confucius Institutes labeled a national security threat

What happened. The Pentagon added Confucius Institutes, Chinese-funded cultural centers on university campuses, to its list of institutions that threaten U.S. national security [12][13]. Hegseth announced it in a video, saying, “It turns out that 80 new propaganda cells across 30 universities had popped up using different names and different charters, but with the same mission: to steal intellectual property and to infiltrate the minds of American students” [12][13].

Who it affects. Students and universities. Hegseth said the Pentagon “systematically dismantled every single one of these organisations” over the past two months [12]. The coverage we reviewed did not name the 30 universities.

What officials say. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment [12][13]. The move comes weeks before Trump’s second trip to China this year, the South China Morning Post reported [14].

Watch next

Nov. 3: U.S. midterm elections, the window several reports tie to possible Iran strikes [2].

End of November: Third carrier strike group, about 10,000 more soldiers, and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit due in the Middle East [1].

November: Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format [7].

Oct. 29: Expanded ADMM-Plus meeting in Cebu [10].

The fastest way to push on any of this is to call your senators and House member and ask where they stand on war powers for Iran and the boat strikes. The Capitol switchboard is 202-224-3121.

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