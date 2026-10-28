Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Wright's avatar
Tony Wright
Oct 29

Hi Nick, I wanted to flag a story idea about Trump’s expanding control over critical materials, especially rare earths. There’s a strong investigative angle here around how the administration is using federal stakes, price floors, and deal-making to shape ownership and competition in strategically important industries.A piece on this would help explain whether this is ordinary industrial policy or something closer to a government monopoly over the materials that power semiconductors, defense, batteries, and manufacturing. MP Materials and Vulcan Elements would be strong examples to anchor the story, along with the broader pattern across Intel, lithium, and steel.

I’m impressed by your article. Could you please write an article about rare earths and critical materials? Thank you so much.

The Pentagon’s $620 million loan to Vulcan Elements—soon after investment from Donald Trump Jr.’s venture firm—raises questions about transparency, influence, and the rapid push to expand domestic rare earth production.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Nick Paro and others
Lynette's avatar
Lynette
Oct 28

Caller into Egberto Willis show this morning said he want to vote yesterday (Texas) and there were three parking spots saved with orange cones that said ICE. Caller said he is going to try to go back today to take a picture to see if the cones and signs are still there. The caller did not see any ICE.

Thank you for your great writing and the references. I am a nerd that likes to read the articles too :)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nick Paro
3 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nicholas Paro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture