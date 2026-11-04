The U.S. military struck Iranian targets on Qeshm Island late Monday, on the eve of the midterm elections, in what U.S. officials described as limited, defensive strikes [1][2]. Hours later, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would stop giving Israel $4 billion a year, a promise that runs through Congress, not the White House [4][6].

We also look at new video from Memphis showing Tennessee National Guard troops training their guns on a dying man [8], and at what a Democratic Congress could mean for oversight of the Pentagon [11].

Iran: limited strikes on election eve

What happened. A U.S. official told the Associated Press (AP) that the U.S. conducted defensive strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, and that “Iranians using surface to air missiles against U.S. assets” had been targeted [1]. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East, confirmed the strikes, the Guardian reported [2]. Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported explosions in rapid succession on Qeshm Island, and the Fars news agency reported blasts near the port city of Bandar Lengeh [3].

The U.S. described the strikes as aimed at missile batteries used in Iranian attacks on U.S. planes the day before [2]. Earlier Monday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it captured two U.S. drones and destroyed an MQ-9 drone [3]. Those are IRGC claims, and there was no immediate comment from U.S. or Iranian authorities, Al Jazeera reported [3].

Who it affects. Service members first. Thousands of U.S. troops remain in the waters off Iran to enforce a naval blockade, and a third aircraft carrier and thousands more troops are on their way to the Middle East [1]. The war, now more than eight months old, has cost U.S. taxpayers at least $47 billion, the AP reported [1]. Gulf states know they will be attacked by Iran if the U.S. mounts a larger assault, the Guardian reported [2].

What officials and critics say. Before the strikes, Vice President JD Vance said, “the president and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement” [1]. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, “We are still in a state of war” [2]. Trump told Fox News, “There’s no war raging. It could happen if they don’t make a deal” [2].

What’s next. Qatari mediators are pushing a framework in which Iran stops its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the U.S. lifting its blockade of Iran’s ports, two regional officials told the AP [1]. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed for another wave of strikes after the U.S. elections, according to the same officials and a third person familiar with the matter [1]. Mediators believe it will be clear within two days whether there is a basis for continued indirect talks, the Guardian reported [2].

Israel: an aid cutoff Congress would have to sign off on

What happened. Trump told Fox News on Election Day morning that U.S. aid to Israel “gets cut off at the end of the year” [5]. He said the U.S. would keep selling Israel weapons, and that Netanyahu had approached him about the idea [4]. He also named Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed: “Why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like El-Sayed when they don’t need it?” [5]

The numbers differ by source. Trump put the figure at $4 billion a year [4]. The Guardian reported Israel received most of approximately $3.8 billion in 2025 as foreign military financing grants, plus another $500 million for joint missile defense programs [5].

Who it affects. Taxpayers, and the oversight of where their money goes. Matt Duss of the Center for International Policy told Mother Jones, “The plan is to rename and reprogram that aid as ‘joint defense partnerships,’ and tuck it into the defense budget” [7]. In the end, he said, “American taxpayers will almost certainly be paying more money, but with even less congressional oversight” [7].

What officials and critics say. Al Jazeera’s White House correspondent, Kimberly Halkett, noted that the money is appropriated by Congress and that Trump can’t end it unilaterally [6]. Thomas Warrick of the Atlantic Council said, “President Trump will probably not cut off US military aid to Israel by the end of 2026” [6]. In Israel, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot said the security establishment was “learning about a change in the strategic relationship framework through the media” [5].

What’s next. The House-passed fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes Section 219, the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative [6]. Debra Shushan of Georgetown’s Center for Jewish Civilisation told Al Jazeera that if the Senate does not pass it during the lame-duck session, it is less likely to pass under a Democratic Congress [6].

Memphis: new video from a National Guard shooting

What happened. The Shelby County District Attorney’s office on Monday released video showing Tennessee National Guard troops training their handguns on Tyrin Johnson, 20, as he lay dying on a Memphis sidewalk after the July 5 shooting [8][9]. Investigators say Johnson was armed and died from a single gunshot wound [8]. An autopsy report shared by his family found he was shot in the back, contradicting police and Guard accounts that he was facing the troops with a gun [9]. The footage does not show the initial encounter or the shooting itself [10].

In body-camera video, a Memphis police officer calls for an ambulance and asks the troops, “Hey, you guys got a medical kit or anything?” [8] A Guard report obtained by the AP says the man “rounded on them and pointed a tan handgun at them,” and both guard members fired their M17 handguns [9].

Who it affects. A family, a city, and the troops sent there. Johnson was the father of a young child, his grandfather said [8]. The guard members were part of a federal task force created by Trump, and Tennessee’s Republican governor, Bill Lee, deployed the Guard to support it [9]. That task force was involved in four fatal shootings between May and July [10].

What officials and critics say. André C. Wharton, an attorney for Johnson’s family, said, “This investigation must stay focused on the moment the guardsman fired the fatal shot and whether that action was reasonable” [10]. Ed Yarbrough, an attorney for the two guard members, said they had no comment, and a Tennessee National Guard spokesperson did not immediately respond [8].

What’s next. District Attorney Steve Mulroy has not decided whether to file charges, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still investigating [8][9]. All three accounts cited in this section carry the same AP reporting [8][9][10].

A new Congress, and new scrutiny for the Pentagon

What happened. Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate on Tuesday, the AP reported [11]. Voters’ frustrations included high prices, the Iran war, and concerns over government corruption [11].

Who it affects. Pentagon leadership. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is among the possible targets for Democratic investigations, and impeachment of Trump and his Cabinet officials is not off the table, the AP reported [11]. Iran sees the two months between the election and the start of the new Congress as “the point of maximum tension,” the Guardian reported [2].

Watch next

Iran talks. Qatari mediation continues, and mediators expect clarity within two days on whether indirect talks can go on [2].

The NDAA. Whether the Senate passes the defense bill, including its Israel defense technology section, in the lame-duck session [6].

Memphis. District Attorney Mulroy’s charging decision and the state investigation [8].

What we can do

The lame-duck session is where the defense bill gets decided. Ask your senators where they stand on the NDAA’s Israel provisions before they vote, and ask your newly elected representative which Pentagon hearings they will push for first.

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