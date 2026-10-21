Ukraine says the U.S. warnings that tell its cities when Russian ballistic missiles are coming are working again, and Washington says they never stopped [3][5]. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth drew a public rebuke from Britain over Afghanistan and made an unannounced trip to Israel [9][11].

We also look at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) sending more surveillance to the Black Sea after a wave of drone attacks on merchant ships [6][7].

Ukraine: missile warnings, Patriots, and a denial

What happened. For at least a week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was not getting early warnings about ballistic missiles aimed at Kyiv [3]. In an NBC interview, he said intelligence sharing had been restored after a three-day pause [1]. On Tuesday in Norway, after a call with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he said, “We are thankful that intelligence works now” [3].

Rubio said, “There has been no pause” [5]. He told reporters that “a few nights ago there was a software problem involving their early warning system” [1]. A White House official said there were no changes to intelligence sharing operations [1].

The fight over weapons is sharper. Zelenskyy told U.S. senators the Pentagon “is delaying the delivery of missiles that our partners have already paid for” through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, and said one package was waiting for Hegseth’s signature [2]. Rubio said Patriot interceptors are in short supply and needed elsewhere, and that “There has not been some deliberate political directive to go out and harm Ukraine” [3][4].

Who it affects. Civilians first. Russian missile and drone strikes killed at least nine people on Tuesday, officials told the Associated Press (AP) [3]. Zelenskyy adviser Serhii Beskrestnov told the BBC that without timely warnings, “People [have] already died” [1].

What officials say. President Donald Trump said, “We’ve given a lot to Ukraine. We’ve gotten absolutely nothing back except grief, death, tremendous monetary loss” [3]. Zelenskyy told a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers he believes “some political decision has been made to slow down ... support for us” [3]. European countries and European Union (EU) institutions have allocated 237 billion euros to Ukraine, compared with 115 billion euros from the U.S., according to Germany’s Kiel Institute [3].

What’s next. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday after the Oslo talks [4].

NATO adds eyes on the Black Sea

What happened. NATO said it will send “additional assets to the region, including support for surveillance, reconnaissance, and forensics” after its ambassadors met on Black Sea security [6]. A NATO spokesman, Col. Martin O’Donnell, said that means “additional maritime patrol aircraft, radar systems, explosive exploitation teams, intelligence personnel, drones and more” [7]. Five more vessels were attacked on Tuesday, and Russia’s military said it struck three cargo vessels in Ukraine’s port of Reni and two others headed to Odesa [6].

Who it affects. Civilian sailors, on routes Ukraine relies on to export grain [6]. Casualty counts differ by source and date. The Guardian and Al Jazeera report 23 sailors dead or missing near Romania and Bulgaria [6][7]. The AP reported on Oct. 16 that the attacks had left two people dead and at least 25 missing [8].

What officials and critics say. NATO, Bulgaria, and Romania have not directly attributed the attacks; military analysts say Russia almost certainly carried them out, and Moscow has not acknowledged responsibility [7]. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said “six attacks in 10 days by suspected Russian drones marks a dangerous and unacceptable escalation” [7]. Romanian defense analyst Radu Tudor told the AP it is uncertain whether NATO’s Article 5 mutual defense guarantee covers strikes in the two countries’ exclusive economic zones [8].

What’s next. Bulgaria has asked NATO to deploy combat aircraft and anti-drone systems to its territory [6].

Hegseth’s Afghanistan remarks draw a U.K. rebuke

What happened. In a speech on Saturday, Hegseth recalled seeing 50 flags at the coalition headquarters in Kabul [9]. “It was actually closer to one or two that by the end were actually involved in kinetic operations,” he said [10]. He added that troops joked the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) patch meant “I Saw Americans Fighting” [9][10].

The outlets describe his own service differently. The Guardian says he served as a Minnesota Army National Guard instructor in Afghanistan, and the Daily Beast quotes him saying, “I was a captain in Afghanistan” [9][10].

Who it affects. Almost 2,500 U.S. forces died in Afghanistan, two-thirds of the total death toll, and personnel from more than 30 nations died on duty there, including 457 from the U.K. [9]. The Daily Beast puts deaths among troops from other NATO countries at more than 1,100 [10].

What officials say. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Andy Burnham said, “it is wrong to diminish their role” [9]. In January, then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer called similar remarks by Trump “insulting and frankly appalling” [9][10]. The Daily Beast said it contacted the Department of Defense for comment [10].

Hegseth’s unannounced Israel trip

What happened. Hegseth met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the Uvda air force base in southern Israel, Netanyahu spokesperson Doron Spielman told Reuters [11]. Spielman said they discussed “the threats in the region,” and that Hegseth thanked Israel for hosting U.S. forces numbering in the thousands [11]. Three Israeli officials told Reuters the two discussed Iran [11]. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz also met with Hegseth, USA Today reported [12].

Hegseth confirmed the trip but declined to describe the talks. “The nature of our conversation is not something I would talk about, but they’ve been good partners, and I appreciate that,” he said [12].

Why the timing matters. Trump endorsed Netanyahu a day before the meeting, ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 election [12][13]. A White House spokesperson told Al Jazeera the U.S. “will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections” [13]. USA Today reports the administration is weighing new strikes against Iran after the midterms [12].

At home. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, has led an impeachment effort against Hegseth amid bipartisan criticism of the Iran war, and has vowed to resume it when Congress returns next month, USA Today reports [12].

Watch next

Witkoff’s meeting with Putin in Russia, set for Wednesday [3][4].

Israel’s parliamentary election on Oct. 27 [11][13].

The U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 3 [5].

Massie’s impeachment push against Hegseth when Congress returns next month [12].

If the Patriot delays or the Black Sea attacks matter to you, call your senators and ask where they stand on getting already-paid-for interceptors to Ukraine.

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