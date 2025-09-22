Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A storm roll looking in, is where we begin. Beginning strike, lighting up all in sight. Sightlessly, small needles start to cut-in. Inwards they stab, with the storms pounding might. Mighty pricks — hundreds — so suddenly quick. Quickly striking in-sync with drops of rain. Raining down in claps, makes the mind so thick. Thickening into shoots — blossoming pain. Painful splashes ripple breaking the sea. Seething strikes scorch downwards in lancing jabs. Jabbing relentlessly — no time to flee. Fleeting hope sinks — sinking from all the stabs. Stabbing so fierce and small, a rest to break. On the verge of sleep, yet never awake.

What does it mean?

Today’s poem is another within the series, A Chronic Journey — it is a Sonnet about how my fibromyalgia symptoms match and mimic stormy weather. This is one of my most common and persistent symptoms — it’s a neuropathy of the storm. It’s also a blind hope that this is just a dream — drifting on the verge of sleep, yet never knowing if I’m still really awake.

I know so many others know this experience too — a fleeting hope that none of this pain is real — while being powerless to stop the fact that it actually is. Knowing that with every clap of thunder, strike of lightning, or drop of rain — hundreds of similar strikes will echo through our bodies — little ripples growing outwards, cascading into new spots of overlapping pain.

Unfortunately there is nothing we can do about it right now — so, we learn to ride the storm. We do not give up or give in to the pain. We build our community stronger around us — finding others who also understand.

We share our experiences, as cousins-in-pain — we learn from each other.

We share our experiences, as cousins-in-pain — we stand in solidarity with each other so no voice goes unheard.

We share our experiences, as cousins-in-pain — we let each other in, so no one has to be alone.

Nick’s Notes

I'm using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, like, and spread to your other socials!

Support as a founding member!

With an annual pledge of $200, or more, you will receive an annually commissioned poem and podcast episode!

Support as a paid subscriber!

During the month of September (2025), become a paid subscriber today for 50% during your first year with a pledge of $2.50 monthly or $27.50 annually!

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!