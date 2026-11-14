VETERANS DAY DEMOCRACY MARCH, Live from DC with Nick Paro

“Our standards as a nation, as a military, are not defined by the things we say. They are defined by the things we accept.” ~ Frank Kendall, former Secretary of the Air Force ~

Democracy Rally In Review

Veterans Day 2026 in Washington ran more than four hours on our stream, and it never once felt like a parade. From breakfast on Capitol Hill to a late panel on rebuilding America’s alliances, Nick Paro carried the camera as a correspondent for Valor Media Network, and the message from every stage was the same. The election on Nov. 3 was a start, not a finish. Veterans came to the Capitol to demand accountability for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and they left with a fresh fight after the House voted to cut future veterans’ benefits while the rally was still underway. We think the day made one thing plain: the oath does not expire with a DD-214, and neither does the work.

Before the march

The morning opened on foot. Nick walked from breakfast toward the Capitol with fellow VALOR correspondent Jerrod Zisser, a Marine infantry veteran of Iraq, rigging a bendable tripod over his shoulder as a camera mount and noting that he’d picked up a cane the day before because he left his own at home. Jerrod put his reason for being there simply: “we took an oath and that oath did not end.” He said he quit his real estate job to become an independent investigative journalist. Nick used the walk to set the stakes, reminding viewers that Congress, not the executive, is the first branch of government, and that oversight of officials who broke the law is Congress’s job.

On the grounds, Nick interviewed Jonathan “Shipwreck” Raudebush, a 12-year Navy veteran from Florida. Shipwreck said he came to warn the incoming Congress about two veterans bills he called “horrible for veterans,” and to speak for Afghan allies left in refugee camps despite U.S. promises to protect them. He was more cautious than the crowd about the new majority, saying Democratic leaders had “aided and abetted” the administration by not acting. His advice was practical: call your members of Congress, leave a message because offices tally them, and if you come to D.C., talk to the staff.

The rally

At 1300, Valor Media Network chairman Ken Harbaugh opened the program by saying the election had been “too damn big to rig,” then handed the stage to Kristofer Goldsmith, founder of Veterans Fighting Fascism and Task Force Butler. Kristofer laid out the coalition’s three points of unity: the voters decide and the results stand, no one is above the Constitution, and keep faith with those who serve. He told the crowd to trade contact information with the person next to them before the day ended, because “this is not one day.”

The speakers who followed built a detailed case against Hegseth. Rear Adm. Michael Smith (ret.), founder of National Security Leaders for America, said Congress had failed again the day before to act on articles of impeachment, and listed the Signal chat, the reported order to “kill everyone” aboard a suspected drug boat, and the war with Iran launched without clear legal basis or a defined end state. Frank Kendall, the former Air Force secretary, said Hegseth had ordered extrajudicial killings, purged officers for political reasons, and threatened veterans in Congress for their speech. Former Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, who fled Cuba as an infant, said the Iran war had cost close to $50 billion, with 23 service members killed and 865 wounded, and no exit strategy.

Two members-elect gave the day its most personal moments. Rep.-elect Fred Wellman of Missouri, a 22-year Army veteran rated 100% disabled, recalled two of his scouts who flew a 1991 mission in his place and didn’t come back, and said a service member somewhere knows they pushed the button in the strike that killed 171 girls and teachers at a school in Iran. “We owe them answers,” he said. Rep.-elect Richard Ojeda of North Carolina, who said he carries the names of 13 fallen soldiers on his back, said at least two Afghan interpreters have died in ICE custody, and told the crowd the fight “will continue on the House floor.”

Other voices brought the fight closer to home. Karen “KD,” a Free DC organizer and Air Force veteran, said she now feels shame watching the uniform she wore escort immigration agents through D.C. neighborhoods, and called on newly elected governors to bring their National Guard troops home on day one. Ambassador Michael Craig Lemmon, a Vietnam veteran, called the planned 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery “blasphemous” and said its review process shut out Congress, the National Park Service, and more than 100,000 public comments. Dr. Matthew Stevenson, a VA primary care physician speaking in his personal capacity, told the story of Army veteran Charlie Borg, whose urology referral vanished into Oracle’s health record system for 13 months while his cancer reached stage four. Dr. Stevenson said VA has linked more than 4,600 cases of patient harm and six deaths to the system.

Then the news broke on stage. Kristofer told the crowd that while veterans stood outside, House Republicans passed the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, which he said cuts future veterans’ benefits to pay for current ones, with Ranking Member Mark Takano off the floor. Congress clearly isn’t hearing veterans yet, he said, “but they will.” Don Moss, known online as AngryMaleVet, put the cut at $57 billion and said it hits Republican, independent, and Democratic veterans alike. Tim Boyvin of 5051 Veterans scrapped the rest of his speech to call Congress “complicit,” and urged a yes vote on the Major Richard Star Act.

Nick took the stage in the back half of the program. He called for Hegseth to be impeached, removed, convicted, barred from federal service, and prosecuted, and drew on his training as an interrogator to explain why the rules rebuilt after Abu Ghraib matter. His full remarks have their own write-up, linked below. El Garcia-Powers followed with the people she said Hegseth failed: 24 dead service members and the families left in Bahrain who learned from the news whether their spouses survived. “Seven months ago, I was a mom and the wife of a retired first sergeant,” she said. “We all have a place in this movement.”

After the rally

The day didn’t end when the stage came down. Randy of FLARE, which he said has held a protest at 333 Constitution Ave. for 18 months, invited everyone to meet there at 10 a.m. the next morning and walk into Senate offices to push senators to reject the benefits cut and pass the Major Richard Star Act. Nick then followed the crowd across the Capitol grounds to the press triangle, where Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) announced new articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump alongside Jessica Denson of Citizens Impeachment. Rep. Green said he would fly a flag over the Capitol to honor Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), whose articles against Hegseth drew 211 votes, and said his own departure from Congress “does not mean that I will leave the movement.”

The evening closed with a panel moderated by Adam Dunigan, a Marine veteran and former CIA operations officer. Retired Gen. Steven Anderson said neither the Iran war nor the war in Ukraine will end under this administration, and that “diplomacy is the only answer.” Former diplomat Jeremy Long said rebuilding trust with allies will take more than one administration. Retired Space Force Col. Bree Fram, who was forced out under the trans service ban, said she raised concerns three times that the Golden Dome missile-defense plan was the least feasible, highest-cost approach, and was fired two months later. Her advice to the incoming Congress was to use the power of the purse and attach conditions to funding. Former CIA case officer Jeff Bamberg offered the most optimism of the night: the world still wants to work with America, he said, and “we still have a solid brand.” Ticket proceeds went to frontline medical care in Ukraine.

We came away from the day with a clear picture of where veterans stand. The crowd was smaller than the 100,000 organizers once imagined, by design, and Kristofer said it plainly: the people standing beside you are the network. The Hegseth case is no longer theory, the benefits fight is live in the Senate, and the new Congress has been told exactly what veterans expect of it. Now we hold them to it.

What you can do now:

Call your senators and ask them to vote no on the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act and yes on the Major Richard Star Act.

Ask your representative where they stand on impeaching Pete Hegseth, and whether they’ll protect the House rule that lets members force an impeachment vote.

Visit StopTheRollout.org and tell Congress to pause funding for the Oracle health record until it’s proven safe.

Support H.R. 9105, the Safeguard Veterans Act of 2026, and only file VA claims through VA-accredited representatives.

~ Nick Paro

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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