Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications
Sick of this Publications
We Too Can Play
0:00
-4:22

We Too Can Play

Track 3 of the Robber Barons’ Betrayal series with original lyrics and musical production by Nick Paro
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Nick Paro

Lyrics

“At will, at will” chant the Robber Barons still.
Nay say I, for we too can play.
Purpose, power, together we stay.
Ignoring the Barons from atop of their hill.

At will, at will
We answer back
At will, at will
We take it back
Unite, rewrite
This is the way
People rise up
Here, we stay

“At will, at will” chant the Robber Barons still.
Nay say we, persistent we stay.
Organize, unionize, this is the way.
Thriving the people offer persistence of will.

At will, at will
We answer back
At will, at will
We take it back
Unite, rewrite
This is the way
People rise up
Here, we stay

“At will, at will” chant the Robber Barons still.
Nay say you, proudly this day.
Scream, shout, hear what we say.
Forgetting the Barons from atop of their hill.

“At will, at will” chant the Robber Barons still.
Nay say all, unified we play.
People, progress, understand what we lay.
Gathering the masses is our true skill.

At will, at will
We answer back
At will, at will
We take it back
Unite, rewrite
This is the way
People rise up
Here, we stay

“At will, at will” chant the Robber Barons still.
Nay say I, for we too can play.
Unite, rewrite, knowing the way.
Forging a new future without the Barons’ will.

The original poem

we too can play

we too can play

Nick Paro
·
June 29, 2025
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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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