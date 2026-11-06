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“At will, at will” chant the Robber Barons still. Nay say I, for we too can play. Purpose, power, together we stay. Ignoring the Barons from atop of their hill. At will, at will We answer back At will, at will We take it back Unite, rewrite This is the way People rise up Here, we stay “At will, at will” chant the Robber Barons still. Nay say we, persistent we stay. Organize, unionize, this is the way. Thriving the people offer persistence of will. At will, at will We answer back At will, at will We take it back Unite, rewrite This is the way People rise up Here, we stay “At will, at will” chant the Robber Barons still. Nay say you, proudly this day. Scream, shout, hear what we say. Forgetting the Barons from atop of their hill. “At will, at will” chant the Robber Barons still. Nay say all, unified we play. People, progress, understand what we lay. Gathering the masses is our true skill. At will, at will We answer back At will, at will We take it back Unite, rewrite This is the way People rise up Here, we stay “At will, at will” chant the Robber Barons still. Nay say I, for we too can play. Unite, rewrite, knowing the way. Forging a new future without the Barons’ will.