President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin issued a “peace declaration” Thursday that made no mention of the wars in Ukraine or Iran [1][2]. Earlier this month, HHS finalized a rule removing gender dysphoria from disability coverage under Section 504 in programs it funds [4][5]. This week the Navy’s nominee told senators the Iran war is “a strain” on the service, and a federal appeals court let the administration keep moving to strip deportation protections from Venezuelans [9][10][11]. All four share one move: decisions that land on people who weren’t in the room.

The Administration: A ‘Peace Declaration’ That Never Names the Wars

What happened. Trump, Xi and Putin held their first-ever three-way meeting Thursday in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit [2][3]. Their joint declaration said they agreed on reforms to the United Nations, increasing oil supplies, and reducing nuclear risks, but it did not mention Russia’s war in Ukraine or the U.S.-led war in Iran [1][2].

It repeated that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought,” the same language the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council have used before [1]. It also said “the international criminal court [ICC] and other similar institutions must not abuse their jurisdiction” [1]. Putin is under an ICC arrest warrant [1][2]. Trump called Putin his “friend” at a separate meeting earlier in the day [1][3].

Why it matters. One of the two wars the statement skipped is the one U.S. service members and their families are living with right now. Both wars came up outside the declaration. Trump said he and Xi agree Iran must fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and cannot get a nuclear weapon, but the AP reported no signs he secured any agreement from Xi or Putin to help end that war [2]. After the talks, Trump dialed into a meeting of European leaders in Berlin and told them he had spoken to Xi and Putin about ending the Ukraine war, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said [2]. Analysts quoted by the Guardian said the meeting was mostly symbolic, with Cambridge professor William Hurst calling it “all about the symbolism and prestige value” [1].

The response. “We are really making history,” Trump told Xi and Putin. “No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement” [1]. Putin rejected the idea that it was a photo op: “It is a serious collaborative work” [1]. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she found it “very incomprehensible” that a U.S. president would want to sit down with Putin [1].

Our read. The most specific line in this declaration is about courts, not wars. Nuclear language recycled from old statements and an undefined promise of U.N. reform are easy to agree to. The declaration warns international courts off “abuse” of jurisdiction, and one of the three men who agreed to it is under an ICC arrest warrant. For families with someone deployed to the Gulf, a “peace” document that won’t name their war tells them where it ranks.

What’s next. “The real test will be whether the three countries follow through on their stated commitment to discuss nuclear risk reduction and preventing nuclear proliferation,” said Patricia Kim of the Brookings Institution [1].

Disability & Chronic Illness: HHS Writes One Diagnosis Out of Section 504

What happened. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) finalized a rule that changes how it enforces Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, the law that bars disability discrimination in federally funded programs [4][5]. The rule says HHS reads the law’s exclusion of “gender identity disorders not resulting from physical impairments” to cover gender dysphoria that does not result from a physical impairment, so it will no longer count as a disability under HHS’s regulations once the rule takes effect [5][6].

It was published in the Federal Register on Nov. 3 and takes effect Jan. 4, 2027 [5]. Disability Scoop reported this week that it applies to any program that gets HHS money [4]. It revises a 2024 rule that bars health care providers from making treatment decisions based on bias about disability and requires more accessible medical equipment [4].

Why it matters. The change is the latest chapter in a legal fight that began when Texas and 16 other states sued over the 2024 rule, in part to ensure gender dysphoria would not qualify as a disability [4]. In September, the federal government switched sides in that case, citing a Justice Department legal memo that said neither the ADA nor Section 504 requires states “to treat mentally disabled patients in the most integrated setting appropriate to their needs.” It then agreed with the remaining states to remove the rule’s references to the “most integrated setting” [4]. Advocates say transgender people will be hit hardest, but the effects reach further [4]. “If an agency can define one group out of Section 504, no one’s coverage is secure,” said Michelle Uzeta, executive director of the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund [4].

Here is what that means for a person. Once the rule takes effect, HHS wrote, the clinics, hospitals and agencies it funds “will not have to update policies or procedures or make reasonable modifications for individuals with conditions that are not disabilities under section 504” [5]. Commenters warned the change would leave people with gender dysphoria “turned away from basic services.” HHS answered that the rule does not change providers’ obligations under rules barring discrimination based on sex or on a qualifying disability [5].

A commenter asked HHS to explain how it would investigate complaints when gender dysphoria is present alongside other disabilities, and how it would make sure people with gender dysphoria were not harmed. HHS declined, saying that because the rule “only clarifies that gender dysphoria fits into a long-standing statutory exclusion, it is not necessary for the Department to pursue such guidance at this time” [5].

The response. HHS said the change “is necessary to resolve ambiguity introduced in the preamble to the 2024 Final Rule and to ensure compliance with the best reading of the governing statute” [4]. “This rule ensures recipients of HHS funding follow those definitions, eliminating confusion for the people they serve and restoring confidence in the statute,” said Paula M. Stannard, director of the HHS Office for Civil Rights [4]. HHS said it reviewed hundreds of comments, and Disability Scoop reported that commenters were divided [4].

Our read. We’d watch the method more than the target. This is the second piece of the 2024 rule the administration has narrowed: first the integration language, through an agreement in the states’ lawsuit, and now a diagnosis, through a rulemaking that lawsuit sought [4][5]. Neither change went through Congress. Uzeta put the stakes plainly: “The statute is intact, but the rights it guarantees are being stripped away without Congress and without a court ruling against them.” For now, she said, enforcing them “is up to us: private litigation, state law and the same organized pressure that won Section 504 in the first place” [4].

What’s next. The rule takes effect Jan. 4, 2027 [5].

US Military Affairs: The Navy’s Nominee Calls the Iran War ‘a Strain’

What happened. Iran fired drones Tuesday at a U.S. radar facility in Bahrain, its third attack on American military targets there in recent days after a roughly two-month lull, the AP reported [7]. The U.S. military said there was no damage to equipment or injury to personnel [7]. A U.S. official told Al Jazeera the U.S. then struck a missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm island, and Kuwait’s military said its air defenses were intercepting “hostile drone attacks” [8]. Trump said last week that further military strikes against Iran are “quite unlikely” [10], but he has sent a third aircraft carrier and thousands more troops to the region [7]. The war began Feb. 28 [7].

The same day, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao told the Senate Armed Services Committee, “This war, again, I know it’s a strain on our Navy” [9][10]. He confirmed a figure Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., cited from independent estimates or media reports: about $32.5 million a day for the naval blockade of Iran, the AP reported [9]. Asked about munitions stocks, he said, “For some of these munitions, we recoded them. And so we’re able to shoot off the expired munitions” [9].

Why it matters. Deployments have crept close to a full year at sea, up from six to eight months during the “war on terror,” Al Jazeera reported [10]. Cao said he does not control deployment lengths, Al Jazeera reported [10]. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said his office had received “reports of not enough food and inadequate basic necessities” from deployed warships, and Cao said he was focused on sailors’ welfare [9]. Asked about suicide attempts aboard ships, Cao told Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., that what he saw “as eight suicide attempts, I see as eight suicide mitigations” [9][10]. Neither the AP nor Al Jazeera reported him explaining what he meant [9][10].

If you or someone you love is a veteran or service member in crisis, the Veterans Crisis Line is free, confidential and open 24/7: dial 988 then press 1, chat online, or text 838255 [14].

The response. Cao said the joint effort has “really set China back on their heels” and that Tomahawk missile production is “well above 60 every month” [9]. “Sustained investment in our people will increase readiness, improve retention and recruitment,” he said [10]. U.S. Central Command would not say whether it plans to keep all three carrier strike groups in the region [7].

Our read. The war’s official story and its force posture don’t match. The president says further strikes on Iran are unlikely while he has sent a third carrier and thousands more troops, and his acting Navy secretary confirms a daily blockade bill. The people carrying that gap are sailors on near-yearlong deployments, and the answer they got this week was a promise of “sustained investment” with no figure attached, and a reframing of suicide attempts. As veterans, we don’t accept that as a readiness plan.

What’s next. Cao needs a waiver from Congress because he left active duty less than seven years ago [9], and a Democratic-controlled Congress is scheduled to be sworn in Jan. 3, 2027 [10].

US Human Rights: A Court Lets Trump Keep Ending Protections for Venezuelans

What happened. A federal appeals court this week let the administration move forward, for now, with ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans [11]. On Nov. 18 it extended its pause on U.S. District Judge Edward Chen’s order, which would have restored TPS on Friday, until seven days after the appeals court issues its judgment (p. 1) [15]. Chen had ruled the administration overstepped its authority [11][12].

A few hours before the appeals court acted, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to step in, the third time it has done so in this case [12][13][15]. The appeal is still undecided; the order lets the administration suspend protections while the challenges continue [11][15].

Why it matters. TPS lets people stay and work in the U.S. while their home country is too dangerous to return to, and holders cannot be deported [12]. The 2025 revocation undid a Biden-era extension of Venezuela’s 2023 TPS designation, Reuters reported [16], ending status for almost 350,000 people, according to Courthouse News [13]. Al Jazeera reports that some 600,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. were protected under TPS programs [11].

The plaintiffs say Venezuelan TPS holders have been detained, separated from children who are U.S. citizens, deported, and sent to third countries where they have no ties [12]. In June, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled to block courts from reviewing the administration’s TPS decisions in a case involving Syrian and Haitian immigrants [13].

The response. “Giving effect to the district court’s order for even a moment at this late date will gravely harm the government,” Solicitor General John Sauer wrote [13]. The government said restoring TPS could require releasing about 1,800 Venezuelans from detention and postponing hundreds of final removal orders (p. 1) [15][12]. The administration argues TPS is meant to be temporary and that conditions in Venezuela have improved [11].

Our read. The legal door is narrowing. With the Supreme Court having limited court review of TPS decisions in June, each round of this case leaves less room for judges to act, which pushes the fight toward Congress. There’s also a contradiction the administration hasn’t squared: it says conditions in Venezuela have improved enough to end protections, while the State Department still warns travelers about crime, kidnapping, and poor health care there [11][12].

What’s next. The administration withdrew its Supreme Court application on Nov. 19 after the appeals court acted, but said it would “immediately return to this Court for additional relief” if the 9th Circuit rules against it (p. 2) [15].

The Through-Line

Families of deployed sailors, disabled people in HHS-funded programs, and Venezuelans waiting on a court were all talked about, not to. What would change the picture is the new Congress in January, which can write protections into statute instead of leaving them to rules and emergency orders.

One thing to do this week: call your senators and representative and ask three questions. Ask for the answers in writing.

Will you support legislation making clear that Section 504 covers people with gender dysphoria and protecting the 2024 rule’s integration requirement?

Will you back TPS for Venezuelans?

How will you vote on Cao’s waiver, and what will you require on deployment lengths and conditions aboard ships first?

We did not contact the White House, HHS, the Navy, or the Justice Department for this roundup; their positions above come from their public statements and filings as reported by the outlets cited.

Watch Next Week

The Administration: Whether the three governments follow through on talks about nuclear risk reduction [1].

Disability & Chronic Illness: The Section 504 rule takes effect Jan. 4, 2027 [5].

US Military Affairs: Cao’s confirmation and the waiver it needs; the new Congress is sworn in Jan. 3, 2027 [9][10].

US Human Rights: The 9th Circuit’s full ruling on the government’s appeal, and whether the administration returns to the Supreme Court [15].

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 16 sources across 10 outlets. Source text as of Nov 20, 2026.