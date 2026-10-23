Political appointees at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) asked the government’s own cybersecurity agency to secretly acquire a voting machine and hack it, with the findings to go to the White House, ProPublica reported this week [1][2]. In the same week, Democratic senators warned that error-prone Medicaid computer systems could cut disabled and low-income people off coverage, the Pentagon lent DHS a military “heat ray” for possible border use, and a new bill took aim at ICE detentions of U.S. citizens [5][7][8].

The Administration: DHS appointees asked CISA to secretly hack a voting machine

A few months into President Donald Trump’s second term, political appointees at DHS asked the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to procure a voting machine, examine it and report the findings back so they could be given to the White House, according to two former administration officials who spoke to ProPublica [1]. The agency had been directed not to alert the machine’s maker if it found flaws, which ran against its standard practice [1][3].

The request was never carried out. CISA employees repeatedly told the appointees it was impossible, in part because the staff able to do the work had just been laid off by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and the appointees eventually stopped pressing [1]. This is reporting based on two former officials; the request itself has not been confirmed by DHS, which did not respond to ProPublica’s questions [1].

Why it matters: CISA is the federal agency that has helped states protect election systems from cyberattacks since 2018 [1]. The administration has laid off or pushed out more than 1,000 CISA employees, about one-third of the agency, and Trump’s 2027 budget proposal would cut another $700 million, which could mean 900 more layoffs [1]. Several state election authorities said CISA gave them no help during the most important planning stages for the midterms [1]. Officials in one large voting jurisdiction have met privately with machine vendors to plan for the possibility that the federal government seizes their machines or declares them unusable [1].

The response: “My thought was they could keep it in their back pocket to invalidate any [election] results they don’t like,” one of the former officials told ProPublica [1]. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said, “I don’t pay attention to what the president says. I pay attention to what his administration does. And what they’ve done is basically cut us off and left us on our own” [1]. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said in a statement, “President Trump has done more than any other President to ensure we have free and fair elections,” and referred specific questions to DHS [1].

What’s next: Democratic lawmakers have called for an investigation into whether CISA can do its job and why federal election security funds are not being used as Congress directed [1]. Early voting for the midterms has already started in some states [3].

Disability & Chronic Illness: Senators say Medicaid’s eligibility systems are not ready for new rules

Three Democratic senators on the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, issued recommendations this week calling for tougher federal standards for the companies that build and run Medicaid eligibility systems [5][4]. The report follows a year-long inquiry into Deloitte, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), Gainwell Technologies and Conduent, which are paid billions in taxpayer dollars for this work [5]. This reporting comes from KFF Health News; Disability Scoop republished the same story [5][4].

Why it matters: Medicaid covers people with low incomes or disabilities, and 66 million people were enrolled as of June, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) [5]. Trump’s tax and domestic policy law, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, requires states to change these systems quickly, including the first federally mandated work requirements in Medicaid’s history [5]. Starting next year, millions of adult enrollees in more than 40 states must show they work or do a similar activity at least 80 hours a month unless they qualify for an exemption [5]. KFF Health News has previously found that Deloitte-run systems have been plagued by errors that can cause eligible people to lose coverage [5].

The response: “There are life-and-death consequences for sick Americans who seek care only to find that their Medicaid coverage has been terminated,” the senators wrote [5]. They said enrollees who must “document every hour of work on a glitchy portal, to find a doctor willing to certify that their cancer or their chronic condition is bad enough to qualify for an exemption — deserve contractors who are accountable for what happens when the system fails them” [5]. Deloitte said states, “not a private contractor or an automated system acting alone,” make eligibility decisions, and the companies denied any financial incentive to remove people from Medicaid [5]. CMS did not respond to KFF Health News [5].

What’s next: The senators want CMS to set mandatory contract standards and publish contracts and performance data [5]. These are recommendations, not rules, and they face long odds while Republicans control federal agencies and Congress, though that could change after the midterms [5].

US Military Affairs: Hegseth lends DHS a military “heat ray” for possible border use

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memo authorizing a seven-month “temporary loan” of one Active Denial System (ADS) to DHS, starting in September, according to the memo as reported by CNN [7][6]. The memo lets DHS test the system and develop tactics for its possible use at the southern border [7]. It makes DHS solely responsible for the system’s use and says Department of Defense personnel will not operate it [6][7].

The ADS projects an invisible beam of millimeter waves that can reach a little more than half a mile and causes an intense burning sensation on the skin [7]. Pentagon officials have compared the feeling to opening a hot oven, and it lasts 10 to 15 minutes [6][7]. It has never been deployed at the U.S. border [7]. The DHS request did not say where or how the system would be tested [7].

Why it matters: The memo hands a military-grade weapon to the department that runs immigration enforcement [6][7]. Current and former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials told CNN they have discussed using the system to disperse crowds where crossings are high [7]. Officials earlier raised concerns that people near a river could be incapacitated or pushed into the water, as well as legal, use-of-force and sovereignty concerns if it were used on people who had not yet crossed into the U.S. [7]. In 2018, then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen rejected a proposal to use it against migrants [7]. Officials also considered it during protests after George Floyd’s murder in 2020 [6][7].

The response: A CBP spokesperson said the agency “is continually evaluating new technologies, especially those that enhance operational effectiveness and strengthen mission capabilities” [7]. The Pentagon referred questions to DHS [6][7].

What’s next: After the loan period, DHS can ask for further use of the system for border operations, a defense official told CNN [7].

US Human Rights: New bill targets ICE detentions of U.S. citizens as another case surfaces

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a New Mexico Democrat, introduced the Justice for Citizens Wrongfully Detained by ICE Act, which would make it easier for U.S. citizens to sue Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and the federal government over wrongful detentions and arrests [8]. She credited ProPublica’s reporting that more than 500 U.S. citizens have been detained in warrantless arrests during the second Trump administration [8]. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey is a co-sponsor [8].

The bill would roll back the legal protections agents and the government now have, set a minimum level of compensation for people who win, extend the deadline to sue and claw back unspent ICE funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act [8]. It has been introduced, not passed, and earlier Democratic bills on the issue have failed [8].

Why it matters: By ProPublica’s count, more than 100 citizens were held after agents questioned their citizenship, and at least 70 children and teens were detained [8]. In Long Beach, California, ICE agents broke the arm of U.S. citizen Ricardo Gonzalez during a confrontation with protesters, according to local officials [9]. Video shows him handcuffed and face down in a gutter with officers kneeling on his back [9]. Long Beach police said they found him handcuffed and bleeding, took him to a fire station, removed the handcuffs and had him taken to the hospital [9]. California officials have called for an investigation [10].

The response: “We know that when there are consequences, bad actors start behaving better because they don’t want to face those consequences,” Leger Fernández said [8]. DHS, ICE’s parent agency, repeated that it is not arresting U.S. citizens and called its operations “highly targeted” [8]. DHS has not said publicly why Gonzalez was detained [9]. Rep. Robert Garcia, who represents Long Beach, wrote that “ICE agents brutally attacked and broke the arm of a North Long Beach resident and US citizen” [9].

What’s next: The bill now waits in the House [8]. Some local prosecutors have opened investigations into wrongful arrests of citizens, and in Texas, the Harris County district attorney has said he is considering felony assault charges against an ICE officer in a separate case [8][9].

Watch next week

The Administration: Whether lawmakers’ calls for an investigation into CISA move forward as voting continues [1][3].

Disability & Chronic Illness: Any CMS response to the senators’ recommendations ahead of next year’s work requirements [5].

US Military Affairs: Where and how DHS tests the Active Denial System during its seven-month loan [7].

US Human Rights: Whether the Justice for Citizens Wrongfully Detained by ICE Act gains co-sponsors, and the Harris County charging decision [8][9].

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