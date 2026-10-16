The Justice Department sued California on Thursday to stop the state from counting mail ballots from about 20,000 people the federal government calls “likely” noncitizens, less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 election [1][2]. In the same week, President Trump called off a plan to livestream a military execution, Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments were set to rise, and a Texas prosecutor said an immigration officer appeared to intentionally hit a man with a vehicle [7][5][10].

The Administration: Justice Department sues California to set aside 20,000 mail ballots

The Trump administration sued California election officials Thursday, asking a judge to bar the state from counting mail ballots from people the federal government has identified as “likely” noncitizens until their status can be confirmed [1]. The suit was filed moments after a 48-hour deadline the Justice Department gave the state to review the list [2]. The demand came in letters sent Tuesday by Acting Deputy Attorney General R. Trent McCotter to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and Los Angeles County Registrar Dean Logan [4]. The list arrived on a thumb drive with a handwritten password, and Los Angeles County officials declined to open it, citing their data privacy and security rules [4][1].

The case is at the complaint stage: the lawsuit was filed Thursday and asks a judge for an order [1]. California mails ballots to all of its 23 million registered voters, and ballots started going out a week before the list was sent [1][2]. The 20,000 figure is far lower than the more than 190,000 noncitizens the administration claimed were on California’s rolls in July [2]. In Nevada, a similar federal count of possible noncitizens fell from 15,903 to 185 to zero [2]. The Justice Department has charged about 90 people this year with election misconduct, including 50 alleged to have voted as noncitizens; the U.S. had more than 227 million registered voters in 2024 [1].

In its filing, the Justice Department said it “seeks commonplace election relief when a ballot is called into question” [1]. It also wrote that “it is not practicable or feasible for the United States to investigate before the 2026 election concludes thousands, let alone tens of thousands, of individuals” [4]. Weber replied, “I will not disenfranchise thousands of Californians—or order any county elections official to do so—based solely upon an unsupported and likely inaccurate ‘belie[f]’ that certain voters are ‘likely’ noncitizens” [3]. California Attorney General Rob Bonta asked, “What happened to those 170,000? They just got those wrong” [1]. Gov. Gavin Newsom called the suit “a sad, desperate attempt” to suppress votes [2].

Next, a federal judge will decide whether to block California from counting the flagged ballots [1]. Bonta has said the administration is violating a federal law that bars changes to voter rolls within 90 days of an election [1].

Disability & Chronic Illness: SSI could top $1,000 a month for the first time

The Social Security Administration said Wednesday that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security benefits will rise 3.6% in the new year [5]. The increase comes from the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which is tied to inflation [5]. The maximum federal SSI payment for one person will be $1,029 a month, up from $994 this year, which would put it over $1,000 for the first time [5]. For couples, the maximum will be $1,544 a month, up from $1,491 [5].

The new SSI amount takes effect Dec. 31 for 7.3 million recipients across the country [5]. Social Security payments rise in January, and people with a disability or blindness are among those who can receive them [5][6]. Some states add their own money on top of the federal SSI amount [5]. The 3.6% increase is the largest since 2023, when payments rose 8.7% [6].

Shannon Benton, executive director of The Senior Citizens League, said, “The people who depend on these benefits cannot afford another year of empty promises, inadequate adjustments and shrinking purchasing power” [5]. An AARP poll of about 1,000 adults 50 and older found 76% said a 3.5% increase would not keep up with rising prices [6]. Bill Sweeney of AARP called the 3.6% raise “a significant amount of money” [6]. Analyst Shai Akabas of the Bipartisan Policy Center said a rise in Medicare Part B premiums could take a bite out of the increase [6].

The Social Security Administration will mail notices of new benefit amounts in December, and people with an online account can see them in late November [5].

US Military Affairs: Trump cancels livestream of Fort Hood execution

President Trump said Thursday that the execution of Nidal Hasan will not be livestreamed [9]. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had announced last week that the execution would be public [7][8]. Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009 [7]. His execution by firing squad is set for Dec. 3, and would be the first military execution in more than 60 years [9][7].

Trump wrote that streaming “might have been a strong deterrent,” but that “many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die” [7]. He said victims’ immediate families may watch in person [7]. A Department of Defense spokesperson told The Guardian that Hegseth “supports the President’s decision, and they are completely aligned” [7].

The reversal followed criticism from both parties, the United Nations and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops [7]. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, said there was “no need to livestream any execution, including this one” [7]. Republican Sen. John Curtis warned that “a civilization erodes when it cultivates an appetite for executions as a form of entertainment” [9]. The UN human rights office said broadcasting the killing would “breach the absolute prohibition of torture” [7]. Vice President JD Vance said he would not watch [8]. An ABC News-Washington Post-Ipsos poll found 80% of respondents said the execution should not be livestreamed [9].

Hegseth had said he backed a public execution “because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things” [9]. Some experts said a livestream could have violated U.S. law on transmitting graphic material [9].

Trump said Hasan “will die, as scheduled, by firing squad” [7].

US Human Rights: Texas prosecutor weighs charges after ICE vehicle hits man

A Texas prosecutor said an officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) appeared to intentionally drive a vehicle into a man in Houston, breaking his leg [10]. Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said the surveillance video could support a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which carries up to 20 years in prison [11]. Teare said he is considering charges, and his office is investigating with the county sheriff [11]. The man, Miguel Parra Hernandez, 48, remains in ICE custody at a hospital and still needs ankle surgery, his lawyer said [10].

ICE has said Parra Hernandez was not the target of the stop [11]. An advocate helping his family said he has lived in the U.S. for 34 years without authorization [10]. Teare said ICE has refused to cooperate and denied access to data from the vehicle’s recorder [11]. He also said the officer drove the vehicle away from the scene while his office was drafting a search warrant [11]. The case follows at least 10 deaths involving encounters with immigration officers since the start of the administration’s mass deportation campaign [10].

ICE called the claim that officers struck him on purpose “reckless” and “false,” and said he “ran in front of an ICE vehicle and was struck” [10]. Teare said, “It’s pretty obvious that this was an intentional striking and running over of the person by the vehicle” [11]. Cesar Espinosa of the immigrant rights group FIEL Houston denied ICE’s account, citing the video [10].

In New York City, lawyers for Oscar Belgal said in a federal court filing that an ICE officer who shot him never identified himself [12]. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said officers fired only after Belgal “accelerated toward other officers” [12]. The petition was filed Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court and seeks his release [12].

Teare’s office has set up a portal for witnesses to send video without giving immigration information [11].

Watch next week

The Administration: Whether a judge blocks California from counting flagged ballots before the Nov. 3 election [1].

Disability & Chronic Illness: New benefit amounts appear in online Social Security accounts in late November [5].

US Military Affairs: Hasan’s execution remains set for Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. Central [9].

US Human Rights: Whether the Harris County district attorney files charges against the ICE officer [11].

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