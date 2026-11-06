Harmeet Dhillon, the Trump ally who ran the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, resigned on Thursday, two days after Democrats swept the midterm elections [1][2]. In the same week, disability advocates said a Democratic Congress gives them new tools to fight Medicaid and special education cuts, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced a possible House impeachment vote, and unsealed court records showed the administration talked with Iran about deporting Iranians during the war [5][8][12].

The Administration: Civil rights chief Harmeet Dhillon is the first senior official out after the midterms

Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Thursday that he had accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division [1][3]. Dhillon is the first high-ranking official to leave the Trump administration since Democrats won both chambers of Congress on Tuesday [3]. Dhillon’s departure was first reported by Bloomberg Law [1]. Mother Jones, citing MS NOW, reported that she had grown frustrated at not being promoted and had told the administration before the midterms that she planned to step down after the election [4].

Dhillon was confirmed in April 2025 [3]. Under her leadership, the division dropped many cases alleging discrimination against racial minorities in voting, housing, employment and education, and scores of career lawyers left [1]. The DOJ sued 30 states and Washington, D.C., for unredacted voter-registration lists and has lost 27 straight district-court rulings, including before judges appointed by Trump [2]. In July 2025, she sent Texas officials a letter claiming four Democratic-held congressional districts were unconstitutional, and days later Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session to redraw the map [2]. Her office also declined to investigate the fatal shootings of US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by immigration agents in Minneapolis, according to Al Jazeera and Mother Jones [3][4].

Why it matters: The division enforces federal anti-discrimination law, including the rights of disabled people, and Democrats are expected to use their new majority to investigate executive agencies, including the DOJ [1][3]. Rep. Robert Garcia, the likely next chair of the House Oversight Committee, has pledged investigations that include abuses of power by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and the Epstein files [3].

The response: Blanche said Dhillon “has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor” [3]. Dhillon wrote on X that “we ushered in the downfall of illegal DEI, we fought to protect women and girls’ sports, and so much more” [4]. Kristen Clarke, who led the division under President Joe Biden, said Dhillon “abandoned cases, purged the work force and weaponized the division to target institutions to achieve illegitimate, partisan goals” [1].

What’s next: Mother Jones reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is weighing whether to leave as well [4].

Disability & Chronic Illness: A Democratic Congress gives advocates new tools to fight Medicaid and special education cuts

Democrats will control both the House and Senate in January, giving them oversight and spending power over Trump administration changes to Medicaid, special education and other disability programs, Disability Scoop reported [5]. Since Trump took office, lawmakers have approved deep Medicaid cuts, special education staff were moved out of the Department of Education, and the DOJ reversed its position on disabled people’s right to receive services in the community [5]. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who is expected to become speaker, said his party would work to reverse the nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts approved last year [5]. KFF Health News reported that Democrats also plan to push to undo cuts to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and to hold oversight investigations [6].

Why it matters: Medicaid is the state-federal program for low-income and disabled people, and the Republican overhaul includes new work requirements for many adults enrolled in it [6]. Democrats have also signaled they will target the administration’s efforts to close the Education Department, including an agreement to shift many special education responsibilities to the Department of Health and Human Services [5].

The response: “For almost two years, disabled people have taken hit after hit with little pushback from Capitol Hill,” said Michelle Uteza, executive director of the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund [5]. Trump told Politico, “I don’t want to just be sitting there for two years vetoing everything” [6]. Republicans touted their Medicaid overhaul as a signature achievement during the campaign [6]. “Whether they will be successful will of course depend on whether President Trump vetoes those bills,” said Alison Barkoff, who led the federal Administration on Community Living under Biden [5]. KFF’s Larry Levitt said reversing the Medicaid and ACA cuts “will be impossible with President Trump still in the White House” [6].

What’s next: The new Congress is sworn in during ACA open enrollment, which ends in most states on Jan. 15 [6]. Advocates also hope Congress will move on legislation to end subminimum wages [5].

US Military Affairs: Hegseth faces a possible impeachment vote as Republicans blame the Iran war for their losses

Sign the change petition to protect the Military. We must impeach, convict, remove Pete Hegseth; then bar him from any future federal office. https://c.org/xksqDW45wC

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who leads the Department of Defense, has become a central target of calls for accountability after Republicans lost both chambers of Congress, with the war on Iran at the center of voter discontent [8]. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., filed eight impeachment accusations against Hegseth in September and told CNN he plans to force a vote when Congress returns next week [8]. Vice President JD Vance said, “the reason we lost is the war” [8]. The Intercept reported that names of possible replacements are already circulating inside the Pentagon, where one official said of Hegseth: “Dead man walking” [9].

Why it matters: Impeachment needs only a simple majority in the House, and Democrats, who now hold 214 seats, would need just a few Republican votes to reach 218 [8]. Removing Hegseth would still require a two-thirds vote in the Senate [8]. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said Hegseth’s strained ties with lawmakers were undermining the administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion defense spending package [7]. Republicans have five legislative weeks left to pass defense funding before Democrats take over, and the current continuing resolution expires on Dec. 11 [10].

The response: Trump said he was not considering replacing Hegseth: “I think he’s doing a very good job” [7][8]. Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson said “the entire Department is unified behind the Secretary’s vision” [7]. Massie said Hegseth “is abusing the power of his office to ignore congressional war powers resolutions, to kidnap foreign leaders and to intimidate critics of the Trump administration” [8]. Tillis said Hegseth had “a reckoning” coming [7].

What’s next: Democrats have promised to investigate Hegseth’s handling of the Iran war, his firings of senior officers and military strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats [7]. Rep. Adam Smith, the likely next House Armed Services Committee chair, said the country needs an approach that “does not require a defense budget in excess of $1 trillion” [10].

US Human Rights: Court records show the administration talked with Iran about deporting Iranians during the war

Court documents unsealed on Thursday show the Trump administration held talks with Iran about deporting Iranians even as the war continued, the Associated Press reported [12]. As recently as mid-October, the administration said it planned to deport Iranians through an unnamed third country [12]. The records show US officials stayed in contact with Iranian officials over travel documents and “possible avenues for removal” [11][12]. The documents surfaced in a lawsuit brought by the Iranian American Legal Defense Fund, which alleges US immigration agencies shared confidential information about Iranian asylum seekers with Iran’s government [11].

Why it matters: Deporting Iranians to Iran has been historically rare because the two countries have no diplomatic relations and returnees could face persecution [12]. The legal group said at least 12 Iranian detainees in ICE custody were contacted in the past week and told of an upcoming deportation flight to Iran through Pakistan [11]. Emails in the case show the two governments arranged for more than 100 Iranians to be flown back on three flights in September and December 2025 and January 2026 [11][12].

The response: At an Oct. 15 hearing, Judge Ana Reyes said the government was proposing to send people back to “at a minimum, a serious threat of certain death” [11]. A DOJ attorney, Dimitar Georgiev-Remmel, replied: “The government is executing lawful orders of removal” [11][12]. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has denied sharing asylum records with Iran’s government and did not immediately respond to requests for comment [11][12].

What’s next: The case is ongoing. Reyes ordered the government to give the court 24 hours’ notice of any finalized deportation plan and five days’ written notice before any removal, and warned she would start contempt proceedings if it did not [11]. In a Wednesday filing, the DOJ argued the order effectively acts as an injunction [11].

Watch next week

The Administration: House Democrats prepare investigations of the DOJ, ICE and the Epstein files [3].

Disability & Chronic Illness: Whether the lame-duck Congress touches Medicaid before Democrats take control in January [5][6].

US Military Affairs: Massie’s push to force a House impeachment vote on Hegseth [8].

US Human Rights: Whether the government gives notice of a deportation flight to Iran under Judge Reyes’ order [11].

Related reading

Sources

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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