The Justice Department moved this week to charge former FBI Director James Comey for a third time since President Donald Trump returned to office [1][2]. In the same week, a federal judge blocked a Medicaid rule that would have made chronically ill people prove they are “medically frail,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired the Pentagon’s top military planner, and a leak exposed data on more than 40,000 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) workers [3][5][10].

The Administration: Justice Department files a third set of charges against James Comey

Newly unsealed court documents revealed Monday that the Trump administration is trying to prosecute James Comey, the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), over what it calls a decade-old leak of classified information [1]. The filing accuses Comey of two counts related to the unlawful dissemination of “information related to national defence” [2]. Prosecutors allege that Comey, “through one or more co-conspirators directed Individual #1 to disclose national defence information to a reporter for a national news publication” [2].

The allegation concerns an October 2016 New York Times story about a secret court order that required Yahoo to scan emails for messages potentially linked to a foreign terrorist organization [1]. Federal investigators looked into that disclosure twice before, and both inquiries ended without charges: a 2018 memo by then-Special Counsel John Durham recommended no charges, and a second investigation was closed in February 2020 [1].

The case is at an early stage. Comey has not been indicted [2]. Instead, prosecutors filed a “criminal information,” a process that lets them bypass a grand jury [2]. Such filings usually come with a defendant’s consent as part of a plea deal [1]. The Justice Department said it filed the information to extend the 10-year statute of limitations [1]. Judge Trevor McFadden of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., a Trump appointee, is overseeing the case [2].

This is the third time the administration has tried to charge Comey [2]. The first case was dismissed after a judge found the prosecutor who brought it was illegally appointed, and a second case, over a social media post showing seashells, is ongoing [1][2]. The same day, a separate federal judge ruled that Comey’s daughter, former federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, was unlawfully fired [2].

A Justice Department spokesperson said, “Filing a criminal information to toll the statute of limitations is a widely recognized practice in federal court and has been approved by multiple Circuit Courts of Appeals” [1]. Comey called the move “an appalling abuse of the Department of Justice – one that we cannot become numb to” [1]. His attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, said the filing “was not approved by a judge nor issued by a grand jury” [1].

Comey’s legal team has asked the court to dismiss the latest charges [2].

Disability & Chronic Illness: Judge blocks rule forcing chronically ill Medicaid enrollees to prove they can’t work

A federal judge ruled Thursday that chronically ill people on Medicaid won’t be bound by a Trump administration rule tied to the program’s new work requirements [3]. U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston gave a partial victory to 25 states and the District of Columbia, which sued in June over guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) [3].

The 2025 law known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill” says people who are blind or disabled, have substance use disorders or disabling mental disorders, or have serious or complex medical conditions must count as “medically frail” [3]. Being medically frail exempts a person from the work requirements [3]. The CMS rule went further: it required people in those groups to also show that their conditions “significantly impair” their ability to meet the work rules [3].

The ruling matters for disabled and chronically ill people who rely on Medicaid expansion coverage. Starting January 1, 2027, expansion enrollees aged 19 to 64 must show they work or do community service at least 80 hours a month, or are in school at least half the time [4]. The states argued the stricter rule would keep eligible people from getting care and went beyond the text of the law [3].

The decision has limits. It does not strike down the work requirements themselves [3]. Stearns also upheld two other federal restrictions: states must reject proof of medical frailty if the diagnosis is more than a year old, and states may accept only one self-attestation per continuous enrollment period [3].

“The states have met their burden of showing irreparable harm for which monetary damages would provide inadequate compensation,” Stearns wrote in his 16-page ruling [3]. On the provisions he upheld, he said “the government provided a non-frivolous rationale for adopting each provision” [3]. CMS declined to comment, according to Al Jazeera [4]. The Department of Health and Human Services and CMS did not immediately respond to the Associated Press [3].

The work requirements take effect on January 1, 2027 [4].

US Military Affairs: Hegseth fires the Pentagon’s top military planner amid a leak investigation

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, the head of strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a defense official told the Associated Press [5]. The post is known as the “J5,” and Sylvia is the second general removed from it under Hegseth [5]. There is no immediate replacement [5].

The Pentagon said it referred an alleged leak case to the Justice Department [6]. A Department of Defense official told Al Jazeera that Sylvia “is the subject of an investigation for leaking classified information about the Iran war, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and more” [7]. A senior Pentagon official told Reuters that Sylvia failed three polygraph tests about whether he had disclosed classified material [6]. These are allegations from Pentagon officials. A colleague told the Washington Post that Sylvia has consistently denied leaking classified information, while acknowledging he had talked with reporters [6].

The firing matters because the J5 director and staff coordinate military plans with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the president [5]. It comes as President Trump has floated new strikes on Iran, eight months into the war [5]. The official who spoke to Al Jazeera said Sylvia “was not a central planner for the Iran war” [7]. Sylvia is among nearly two dozen generals, admirals and other military leaders fired, forced to retire or pushed out under Hegseth, most without public explanation [5].

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department “took necessary personnel action to protect sensitive information,” without naming Sylvia [6]. A senior Pentagon official said, “Urgent action was needed and could not wait another second” [6]. A Joint Staff spokesperson thanked Sylvia for “32 years of distinguished service to our nation” [5]. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said last month that Hegseth is “purging a generation of great leaders of the military” [5].

Trump has said new strikes on Iran are an option after next week’s midterm elections, though he has not made a final decision, according to two diplomats [5].

US Human Rights: Leak exposes more than 40,000 DHS workers, and the agency moves to take it down

A leaked database of more than 40,000 DHS personnel, including undercover agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), was posted online Wednesday [8][10]. The nonprofit group Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) released the data [10]. According to Wired, the records include the locations of ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities, workers’ cell phone numbers, and members of groups tied to wiretap programs and Palantir software [8]. A group calling itself “the Department of Peace” claimed responsibility for obtaining the data [10].

On Thursday, a firm acting for DHS asked FlokiNET, an Icelandic hosting company, to take down one site carrying the data [9]. “The content is live and places more than 40,000 identifiable individuals at risk of harassment, stalking, and physical harm,” the request said [9]. FlokiNET refused, but the site’s registrar suspended the domain, and the data moved to a different address [9].

The leak lands in a long fight over secrecy in immigration enforcement. The administration has often refused to identify DHS agents involved in specific operations, citing safety risks [9]. Agents have worn face masks or street clothes during operations, and human rights groups say that makes it hard to pursue complaints of excessive force [9]. Since Trump’s second term began, at least 25 people have faced gunfire from immigration agents, and six of those shootings were fatal, according to Al Jazeera [9].

A DHS spokesperson said the agency “is aware of a potential breach and is actively working to address the situation swiftly and effectively” [10]. FlokiNET’s CEO, Kolja Weber, told Reuters the data included work addresses and work phone numbers, not personal ones [10]. That account differs from Wired’s report that workers’ cell phone numbers were included [8][10]. FlokiNET said, “The public has a legitimate interest in knowing who is doing that work, under whose authority, and in which office” [9].

Because other groups have copied the data, it is unlikely to be fully removed from the internet [9].

Watch next week

The Administration: Whether the court acts on Comey’s request to dismiss the latest charges [2].

Disability & Chronic Illness: How states prepare for Medicaid work requirements that begin January 1, 2027 [4].

US Military Affairs: Whether Trump orders new strikes on Iran after Tuesday’s elections [5].

US Human Rights: Whether DHS keeps pressing hosts as the leaked data moves to new domains [9].

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