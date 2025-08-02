Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Soso's avatar
Soso
Aug 2

Waltzing through a crowd of sheeps. 😭

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nick Paro
Peter Roest's avatar
Peter Roest
Aug 2Edited

Melania keeps them in a jar under the kitchen sink. They’re right next to the Drano.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture