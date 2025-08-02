Why have a ballroom when you have no balls? Ball-less and cold, those walls glitter with gold. Golden yet dull, those ivory white halls. Hollow dead walls, those halls shimmer from cold. Coldness seeps in — heartless… Coldness sinks in — darkness… In dark we rise… In heart we rise… Rising once more, reach for, restore the light. Lighting the way, break dark, shine through it all. Alive with light, reach out, we do what’s right. Righteous and bold, break cold to rise, stand tall. Taller than cold — break dark, we rise, take hold. Taller than cold — with heart, we rise up bold.
Nick’s Notes
