Everything Trump touches dies, yet we RISE. RISING from the ashes, reborn from flame. Flames now alight, clear dust, adjust our eyes. Eying ashes of old, no more the same. Restoring integrity with action. Actionable service lets ethics bloom. Blooming ethics, it's a chain reaction. React as one, the darkness we consume. Consume the dark, let our flame guide the way. Weighing our might, see clear we know what's right. Rightly, we RISE as one — here, we will stay. Staying our might, prepared with our torchlight. Lighting the way — rising we all say no. Knowing the way — rising we all must go.
RISE
Nick’s Notes
I’m using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran’s issues, men’s issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!
We will overcome bullies and these times.
The intersection of poems & politics 💜 You heard it here first! 🫶 thank you for your good energy, Nick. It’s positive and contagious. It’s been awhile since I really “grouped up” I’m kind of all over the place or no place the last couple months. I like what you’re doing. I’m re-committing.