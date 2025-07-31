Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Everything Trump touches dies, yet we RISE. RISING from the ashes, reborn from flame. Flames now alight, clear dust, adjust our eyes. Eying ashes of old, no more the same. Restoring integrity with action. Actionable service lets ethics bloom. Blooming ethics, it's a chain reaction. React as one, the darkness we consume. Consume the dark, let our flame guide the way. Weighing our might, see clear we know what's right. Rightly, we RISE as one — here, we will stay. Staying our might, prepared with our torchlight. Lighting the way — rising we all say no. Knowing the way — rising we all must go.