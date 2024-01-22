Welcome to Sick of this Shit

Hey y’all, welcome to Sick of this Shit, I’m Nick—also the host of Sick of this Shitpod. I’m an Army Veteran, an experienced Software Engineer, and somehow found myself as a poet and podcaster. I love it—this has been one of the best things I’ve ever done. Before we go further, please consider becoming a paid or free subscriber!

Backstory 📖

So a brief backstory (else I’ll ramble for days), I originally wanted to be the composer for film or game - a la John Williams. I even attended university and got a degree in Music Composition. One problem I found though, I get stage fright like you wouldn’t believe. Second problem, it was expensive as hell to try and get into a space that is reluctant to pay living wages. So I pivoted and gave up on that dream and enlisted in the Army. One thing has led to another and I found myself into the tech field as a Software Engineer—I’ve worked at Amazon and the start-up world, it’s grueling. All this (short story, long) to say, I found myself writing poetry after finding out my job was being restructured out of the company I worked for. It’s ok, it was an experience I won’t forget and I have grown significantly over that time.

I found myself with a choice though—destructive or constructive—and I’ve been through years of therapy, so why not put it to use? So, I chose the constructive route where I have found such a joy in it, I hope you will too.

Welcome 👋

What’s the lineup?

The Sick of this Shit publication offers two (yeah, you read that right) interconnected offerings!

