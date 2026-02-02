Welcome to our Alaskan Cruz virtual meditation. Join me by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

Take a moment to relax your body and mind as your cruise through this journey. Continue to breathe slowly and rhythmically, like waves on the ocean. With each breath, you feel more relaxed.

If any muscles feel tense, allow them to relax. It is ok to be present and embrace this moment of calm. Inhale the beauty and peace and exhale all that not does not serve you.

Scan your neck and shoulders. Become aware of your body. Whatever heavy weight you may be carrying, let it go. Release it. Feel it all falling away. Feel the tension and stress leave your shoulders, your arms, your fingers. Allow your chest and your core to relax followed by your legs and feet. You are safe in this moment. It is ok just to breathe and be.

At any time during your day or week that you feel overwhelmed or anxious. Return to this moment of gentle release. Remember to take care of you.

~Beth Cruz

