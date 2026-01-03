Sick of this Shit Publications

Breaking News: Maduro Captured

A recording from Nick Paro and Zev Shalev's live video
Nick Paro, Zev Shalev, Banner & Backbone Media, and 3 others
Jan 03, 2026

For full commentary into the latest out of Venezuela, see these other sources of reporting:

Narativ with Zev Shalev
Breaking News: Maduro Captured
The Air Defense Systems That Didn’t Fire…
Listen now
2 hours ago · 465 likes · 7 comments · Zev Shalev, Banner & Backbone Media, Nick Paro, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Lev Parnas, and Terrence Goggin
Centered America
Regime Change In Venezuela: Why The Truth Is More Complicated Than “Good” Or “Bad”
Today’s U.S. strikes in Venezuela are being treated like a regular breaking news story. Dictator falls, people cheer, problem solved…
Read more
3 hours ago · 35 likes · 2 comments · Centered America, Sharad Swaney, Banner & Backbone Media, Nick Paro, and Shane Yirak
Blue Amp Media
DIRECT FROM CARACAS: Venezuela Attacked, Maduro Captured
By: Melissa Corrigan…
Read more
9 hours ago · 122 likes · 18 comments · Melissa Corrigan, she/her and Blue Amp

Thank you THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Lev Parnas, Caro Henry, Debbie Hupp, Beth Cruz, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Lev Parnas, Terrence Goggin, and Banner & Backbone Media!

