Shooting that gun, something never undone. Undoing lives, never to let them grow. Growing now done, for those who are too young. Younglings no more, forever now they know. Knowing that two will never walk back in. Instead, those left alive are set to mourn. Mourning losses of two who were just kin. Kindred souls now stolen as hearts are torn. Tearing apart the worlds of all nearby. Bygone now are those carefree sunny days. A daze of grief, where thoughts cannot deny. Denial that the world is set ablaze. Blazing so hot, one shot, to spark the flame. Bullets now shot, red hot, now primed to blame.
What does it mean?
There is a gun fetishization and epidemic in the United States which has killed too many people to count—by far, too many children are included in that number—yet we choose to do nothing. In fact, our politicians choose to increase the number of guns and decrease the number of regulations protecting us from those guns.
I’m sick of hearing stories of children dying by guns.
I’m sick of fearing my children will be next.
I’m sick of hearing the only option is to create new “safety” tools for children and schools and churches and everywhere else. How about we address the real problem — guns and gun fetishization.
These 2 children died because Republicans are corrupted and beholden to the weapons manufacturers. These 2 children, as will so many other needless deaths, are because Republicans have turned guns into a centerpiece of their personalities — it is killing people.
I don’t care who the shooter was. I said that during the last shooting too. I don’t care who perpetrated the crime — the unfettered access to guns and ammunition is the problem — the culture of hate and division is the problem — the culture of othering and fear is the problem — regressive Republican politics and culture wars are the problem.
I’m sick of this shit.
Loved 🥰 this poem Nick. Such a powerful message
against gun violence.
So true. Republicans own this. I have been asked when traveling in Europe why Americans allow weapons of war to be purchased and in many areas the owners are allowed to carry them in public. this is almost impossible to explain, at least for me except to say that the politicians have sold out for gold.