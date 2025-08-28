Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Discussion about this post

Sunny
Aug 29

Loved 🥰 this poem Nick. Such a powerful message

against gun violence.

Mike Harkreader
Aug 28

So true. Republicans own this. I have been asked when traveling in Europe why Americans allow weapons of war to be purchased and in many areas the owners are allowed to carry them in public. this is almost impossible to explain, at least for me except to say that the politicians have sold out for gold.

