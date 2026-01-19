Calming Beach

Meditation

Welcome to our beach calming meditation. Take a moment to get comfortable. Begin by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in and exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

Imagine that you are present on this beach, feel the warm grains of soft, sand under your feet, and feel the warmth of the summer sun on your skin. Imagine the palm fronds swaying gently in the breeze. Perhaps you are sitting underneath the palms enjoying shade.

Allow your breathing to become rhythmic as you listen to the waves lap onto the shore. You can almost smell the cleansing salty air. Relax in this moment of calm. Be mindful of anytension in your body and release it. Let the ocean tide take all ofyour stress away. Unwind as the healing waters bring you calmand peace. Listen to the seagulls sing in flight and watch the sun glisten on the clear blue waters. As you move through your day and week, remember to bring yourself back to this moment by feeling the warmth of the sand on your feet and hear the sounds of waves gently rolling onto the shore.

