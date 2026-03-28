Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Courtney M 🇨🇦's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦
2h

Amazing post. Love the framing of the four pillars.

I’ve learned a lot from this series about the challenges and pressures men face in our society. Thank you 🙏

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1 reply by Nick Paro
Lynne 🇨🇦's avatar
Lynne 🇨🇦
5h

Awesome 👌 love being first ❤️

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