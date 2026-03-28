Practice Together To Win

There is a lie that fragile masculinity tells men early and repeats often: that strength is solitary. That the real man doesn’t need anyone. That asking for help is weakness. That vulnerability is exposure. That depending on others is a liability. It is one of the most effective lies ever sold to men—because it is just credible enough to feel like earned wisdom, and just wrong enough to quietly destroy the men who believe it.

Masculinity is not a solo practice. It never has been. It is a commitment to community—and communities that refuse to grow together do not win.

We have established, across the first five articles, that intelligent masculinity begins with accountability, is shaped by inheritance, demands definition, is sustained by discipline, and requires offense. This article adds the final load-bearing wall to that initial structure: none of it works in isolation. A man who has done the internal work but refuses to show up for others is not intelligently masculine—he is just a well-organized island. And islands, by design, do not hold anything else up.

The Void Is Not Neutral

Let’s start with the most urgent practical reality of this series: when good men disengage, someone else fills the space. This is not a metaphor. It is the operating mechanism of the current crisis.

Men and boys who are searching for direction, identity, and belonging are not waiting in a neutral vacuum until the right voice comes along. They are being actively recruited—by ecosystems built specifically to exploit disconnection, manufacture grievance, and deliver a sense of brotherhood without accountability. The manosphere did not succeed because it was right. It succeeded because it showed up—consistently, loudly, and in the spaces where no one else was standing.

The practical lesson is simple: a void of intentional community is an invitation for unintentional harm. When men of good values leave the mentorship, the modeling, the coaching, the correction, and the community-building to chance—they are not being neutral. They are actively ceding ground.

This is why participation is not a lifestyle preference. It is a structural requirement of intelligent masculinity.

What the Team Actually Looks Like

The “team” shows up in four concrete, intersecting forms—and intelligent men are building all four.

Mentorship. Will Fullwood—in our episode 16 conversation—described actively mentoring young boys not just as a teacher anymore, but also as an elder. His approach was not to tell them what to do—it was to ask them questions that force them to think and decide. He guided a young man through a conflict of values with a friend, helped him examine what he actually stood for, and trusted him to arrive at his own conclusion. That is mentorship done right: it transfers capacity, not compliance. The goal is not boys who follow your instructions—it is boys who internalize the standard and carry it forward without needing you in the room.

Will said it plainly: kids have the ability. They just need the prompting, the guidance, the facilitation. Our job—whether we have children of our own or not—is to provide that.

Modeling. Jack, in episode 15, issued a direct challenge to the men watching: go show off your masculinity. Not performatively—not for validation—but visibly and on purpose. Jack described wanting a community where kids come into the house and feel welcome and safe. That kind of home does not happen by accident. It is built through deliberate, consistent modeling. Children—your own, your neighbors’, your siblings’—are watching what men do when things go wrong, how men handle conflict, how men treat people who have less power than they do. The model is always running. The only question is what it is teaching.

Accountability among men. Episode 16 surfaced one of the most practical skills in this entire series: calling out the men around you. This is not comfortable. I said it directly—it is not comfortable when you have to call out your own friends, your own people that you love. But living in integrity with yourself is a far better way of living for yourself and everybody else. The locker room dynamic that allows harm to spread through silence is not an accident of group psychology—it is a failure of individual accountability. When you see it, you name it. When you hear it, you interrupt it. Silence is not neutrality—it is endorsement.

Community over competition. Jack—episode 15—named one of the most underacknowledged wounds of men who were shaped early toward emotional intelligence: the silos. Men who rejected toxic norms in their adolescence were frequently punished for it—shamed into separate communities, told they were too sensitive, too soft, too different—and then lost one another. The result was good men scattered across matriarchal communities, LGBTQIA+ spaces, veteran networks, BIPOC circles—everywhere except in community with each other. The work now is deliberately breaking those silos. Not because those communities are wrong—they were lifelines—but because men of good values need to be in the room together, finding the intersectionality of those silos, building something that compounds instead of fragments.

The Flame Spreads or It Doesn’t

Will further provides us the architecture of stewardship. It begins internally—with the cultivation of your own values, your own discipline, your own standard. Then it moves outward—into mentorship, into modeling, into the interruption of harm, into the construction of spaces where others can arrive and be handed something real. The flame is not kept. It is shared. And the sharing is not optional—because a flame that is hoarded eventually goes out.

The practical version of this: start with where you already are. You do not need a platform, a nonprofit, or a formal mentorship program. You need:

A commitment to be the man worth copying in every room you are already in.

The willingness to interrupt harmful behavior when you see it—among friends, in the locker room, on the sideline.

One younger person in your life you are actively and intentionally in relationship with—asking them questions, helping them examine their values, trusting them to grow.

An honest look at whether you have found the other men who share your values—and if not, a decision to stop waiting for them to find you.

None of these require extraordinary circumstances. They require presence and intention.

The Recruitment Problem

There is a piece of this series that is easy to misread. When we say men need to be recruited into intelligent masculinity, it does not mean we are in the business of convincing every man. Some men are not ready. Some are too deep in grievance ecosystems to hear anything yet. Some will require time and sustained relationship before anything lands.

But some men—more than we typically assume—are already asking the right questions and just do not know where to go. They see the fragile masculinity around them and feel the wrongness of it without having language for it. They are the ones who, as Jack said, will watch this and think: holy shit, I can do this. Those men do not need to be argued into anything. They need to be invited into something.

That is the recruitment ask: show men something worth joining. Not a movement against feminism. Not a reaction to wokeness. Not a coalition built on what we hate. A community founded on what we are building—accountability, discipline, stewardship, presence, and the willingness to hold the line because the line is worth holding.

The men in this community are doing that right now. The question is whether we are doing it loudly enough, consistently enough, and in enough places to matter.

What You Can Do This Week

The philosophy is established. The definition is clear. The practice is documented. Now the only question is execution—and execution happens in specific, doable actions.

Identify one person to mentor. You do not need a title for it. It can be a nephew, a neighbor’s kid, a younger colleague, a friend who is struggling. Make yourself available. Ask questions. Stop giving answers so quickly.

Find your men. If you do not have a small group of men whose values match yours—seek them out. The series itself is a starting place. The Mankind Project is another. Your local community has them too—they are just scattered and waiting to be found.

Interrupt once this week. When you hear dehumanizing language—toward women, toward anyone—say something. One interruption, done clearly and without cruelty, models more than an hour of conversation. You do not have to turn it into a seminar. You just have to say: that’s not how we talk here.

Model publicly. Let your kids, your neighbors’ kids, the kids on the team you coach see you apologize, see you admit you were wrong, see you help without being asked, see you treat service workers like people. The model runs whether you’re narrating it or not. Run a good one.

Masculinity does not prove itself in isolation. It never has. It proves itself in how a man shows up for the people around him—in the mentorship he offers, in the harm he interrupts, in the community he actively builds, and in the next generation he is willing to steward forward. A man who has mastered his own discipline but refuses to share the flame has done half the work. The other half is the commitment to community.

Now go live that commitment.

~ Nick Paro

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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