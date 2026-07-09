Diogenes Club | E22 - Let's Keep Talking About It

This conversation is entirely about impact vs intent — and taking ownership and accountability for that impact no matter the intent.

Intelligent humaning is the refusal to outsource accountability onto others, and the discipline to live with the consequences of your actions and values.

So we are owning that accountability.

As we end the discussion, we point out a serious attack on the disabled Veteran community — specifically targeting the VFW.

Please, read the articles posted by Elizabeth Hartman and Kristofer Goldsmith:

Actions You Can Take

Say NO to Crip Crow by contacting your Representative and Senators to help codify the 1999 Olmstead decision into the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Learn empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals:

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Nick’s Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Thank you Ashleigh Alauren, Jason Gael, Acejonesz, Nieta Greene, MLR, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dr. Eric Lullove — and special appearances by Nieta Greene and Ashleigh Alauren! Join me for my next live video in the app.