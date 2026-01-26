Welcome to our Dive In virtual meditation. Join me by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

Imagine that you are swimming underwater alongside vibrant marine life, including fish, giant clams and all shades of coral growing along the ocean floor. You move through the water effortlessly, your weight supported by the water around you. Relax in the beauty.

If you are carrying any stress or tension in your body, allow it to dissolve in the water. Let the gentle current carry it far away from you, as each breath causes you to relax further into this ocean journey.

Allow the water to bring calm as you move freely and safely in this beautiful and tranquil environment. Your breathing is calm and rhythmic as you slowly make your way through the water. Give yourself permission to relax in this moment, to simply breath and be.

As you move through your day and week, remember that you can always return to this peaceful state at any time you need a moment of calm or stillness. It is so important to take care of you.

~Beth Cruz

