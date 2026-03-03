Intelligent Masculinity with Nick Paro

“Ego wants to win arguments. Discipline wants to build something that lasts. The problem with ego-driven masculinity is that it’s loud but fragile. Discipline is quiet, but it compounds. It shows up every day. It doesn’t need applause. And it doesn’t collapse when someone disagrees with you.” ~ Nick Paro ~

Masculinity In Review

I have had the distinct pleasure of working with them for the majority of my time here on Substack. From our first conversation, I knew that this was someone whom I admired, who cared, and who wanted to make the world a better place. Nick is someone who has sacrificed, suffered, and grown. He is someone who pursues a life in which his growth can propel others’ growth.

I went into this interview with the goal of better understanding my friend, and I left knowing a man who has fought and clawed his way back from the darkest of places to become a beacon of hope for thousands, and a shoulder to lean on for his friends.

Nick focuses on becoming a better human, and his series on intelligent masculinity is the purest distillation of a great challenge he took on. Not because he was asked, but because he saw a need. Men are the problem, ego has become the core of Western masculine identity. Creating a society of dangerous, entitled, and hateful men who are taught that they are entitled to whatever they want.

It is men who have to confront this ugly reality and set the record straight. Nick is leading the charge on this, and because of him, this discussion is spreading beyond a small community and providing an opportunity for men to reflect and change.

It is my distinct pleasure to present this interview with Nick Paro, my good friend, an inspiration, and a warrior. On and off the battlefield, whichever one he finds himself on.

Thank you, Nick

Shane — Not Your Son.

Nick's Notes

I'm Nick Paro, and I'm sick of the shit going on. So, I'm using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran's issues, politics, and so much more.

