Meditation

Welcome to our Island Meditation. Begin by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

Imagine you are on the beautiful island of Barbados. The waters of the Caribbean are almost a neon shade of turquoise. You slip off your shoes and walk barefoot in the warm sand, each step further grounding you in the present. As the waves come to shore, you walk in the sand allowing the warm water to wash over your feet. You take in the beautiful shells and life around you.

While on the island, let’s take a walk through the Barbados Wildlife Reserve in St. Peter. Although the red-footed tortoise is non-native to the island, these beautiful creatures with their bright orange, red and yellow colors flourish in the reserveliving up to 70 years, are certain to bring calm. They understand there is no need to hurry.

The Macaws living inside the reserve are striking with vivid yellow, teal and green colors. Also non-native, they can grow as large as 30 -40” long and have a wingspan of up to 4 feet. They are large in comparison to the other parrots and parakeets.

Roaming freely on the island, is the Green Monkey, which is also a non-native species. The monkeys do not look green but rather an illusion of yellow as the color of their fur is a mix ofyellow flecks and brownish-grey and olive fur. They know as acting cheeky and mischievous, stealing fruit from farms and glasses from visitors.

Follow the path before you, staying present and taking in all the beauty around you. The palm trees offer shade from the sun. Feel the culture of island, the vibrational hum and rhythm that leaves every worry behind.

Relax your body and allow the Caribbean sunset to dissolve any remaining stress, worry or fear that you have today. Let the tide gently take it away. You are at peace and energized on your island adventure. You may return to this island at any time you need a staycation moment.

~ Beth Cruz, Soso's World

