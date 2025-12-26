Actioning on Systems of Support

Show in Review

I join Cheech Previti for a quick discussion into focusing our efforts — we talk cross-community building and how we actively support pro-democracy efforts nationally and internationally.

This conversation branches off from a very human experience that Lev Parnas had around rage-bait media over action-focused media, information suppression around Ukraine, Michael Cohen’s threats towards other contributors, and the real concerns around Cohen’s personal knowledge of Trump/Epstein related events.

Our conversation focuses on what we can change and what we can do — it’s about increasing our collaborative efforts with Cheech Previti, Lev Parnas, Shane Yirak, Banner & Backbone Media, and Sick of this Shit Publications.

