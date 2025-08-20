Palantalk - minimizing metadata while maximizing impact, pt. 2

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript2234Palantalk - minimizing metadata while maximizing impact, pt. 2A recording from Nick Paro's live videoNick ParoAug 20, 20252234ShareTranscriptThank you Lisa Joy 💜🏳️🌈, cynmac, Robert Sawers, Rachel Hendricks, Sunny, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Nick Paro in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksSick of this Shit with NickSubscribeAuthorsNick ParoRecent PostsKnights of the Rainbow TableSep 4 • Nick Paro, Jacob Summers, and Lawrence WinnermanSick of this Show - Poetry of the WeekSep 4 • Nick ParoSoTPod E56 - Rolling FogSep 4 • Nick ParoSick of this Show — Epstein BlockadeSep 3 • Nick Paro, Ellie Leonard, Dana DuBois, Lawrence Winnerman, Banner & Backbone, and Walter RheinNat-C — KKKaroline LeavittSep 2 • Nick Paro and Lisa Joy 🏳️🌈Sick of this Show — notes of the week, with Walter RheinSep 2 • Nick Paro, Walter Rhein, and Lawrence WinnermanEscapist Delights in a Crumbling Democracy w/ Nick ParoAug 31 • Nick Paro, Ben Ulansey, and Walter RheinSpecial Episode - Dawning of the LightAug 31 • Nick Paro