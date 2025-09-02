Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Courtney 🇨🇦's avatar
Courtney 🇨🇦
Sep 3

Thank you Nick for the beautiful poetry and for sharing your journey. ❤️ I don't suffer from fibro (although I have close family members who do), but this one resonated hard with me entirely based on ADHD. In many ways I consider it a superpower, but hoo boy, between the task paralysis and the time blindness, it sure has its own brand of brain fog.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carollynn's avatar
Carollynn
Sep 3

Water trickling, making

A path through the

fog.

Onward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture