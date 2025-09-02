A fog rolling through. Darkly heavy — cloak of mist. Damp, sluggish gray cloud.

What does it mean?

Today’s poem is the next within A Chronic Journey (formerly the Fibro Series) and is a Haiku distilling a common symptom — “fibro fog” — down into 3 simple, yet layered lines. Each line connects to the prior.

First, the beginning letter of each line marks the acronym ADhD and is a direct nod to another condition I suffer from—one which unfortunately has some interesting negative impacts with fibromyalgia itself—and already causes me issues with hyper-fixation and sensory overload.

Next, the words themselves portray the blanket of fog—which further covers my minds most days—rolling through to mute my drive and psychological pains. It’s tough forgetting a thought mid-sentence or needing to be reminded of the current topic of conversation, even when I was the last to discuss it. There is this misty dampness which makes thoughts sluggish and words hard to reach.

It’s a struggle I am continuing to work through. I often push myself harder than I should — many others do the same. It’s a sick joke we’ve all been tricked into — now we all just sacrifice our personal wellbeing for a system that doesn’t give a shit about us. I’m hoping the poems I write are my small way of pushing back against that system — reminding ourselves that we must be mindful of our own emotional tanks.

It’s ok and needed to step away at times.

It’s ok and needed to ask for help at times.

It’s ok and needed to admit you aren’t well.

It’s ok to admit limitations, only then can you truly begin to heal and grow.

Nick’s Notes

I'm using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Subscribe to the publication (all content is free, but those paid and founding subscriptions keep me able to do this work)

Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, like, and spread to your other socials!

Support as a founding member!

With an annual pledge of $200, or more, you will receive an annually commissioned poem and podcast episode!

Support as a paid subscriber!

During the month of September (2025), become a paid subscriber today for 50% during your first year with a pledge of $2.50 monthly or $27.50 annually!

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!