Welcome to our Seaside Snorkel meditation. Begin by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

Imagine that you are underwater snorkeling alongside vibrant reefs. Tropical fish of all colors are moving gently with you, guiding your calm. You are gliding effortlessly in this serene environment feeling calm and protected. The water is warm and comforting.

There is no stress here, no deadline, only peace and tranquility. Your weight is supported by the water around you. You are safe. Notice that the fish and other marine life move without effort or urgency. Feel your body relax as you join them in this moment. If there is any stress or tension in your body, allow the water to take it away. If any negative thoughts enter, let them drift past. Allow the water to wash them away. Give yourself permission to let them go.

Notice your breath. It is slow and rhythmic. With each exhale, you feel more relaxed and calmer. Your muscles soften with the release.

As you move through your day and week, remember that you can always return to this beautiful, peaceful state at any time you need a moment of calm or stillness. It is so important to take care of you.

~Beth Cruz, Soso's World

