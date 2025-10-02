The Firebrand Report

Show Notes

On today’s Firebrand Report, I was invited on by

to go over an article of the day and shed light on news (and bring opinions) that are needed.

Nick’s Article

For my article, we go local to Arkansas where Sarah Huckabee Sanders is violating the Arkansas State Constitution by refusing to hold the needed special election to fill the vacant District 26 State Senate seat. Arkansas requires elections for vacant seats to occur within 150 days — Sarah Huckabee Sanders, after caving to pressure from both the State’s Republican and Democratic Parties — she is now only waiting 280 days. So why is she doing this? This vacant seat belongs to the District and Counties where Sarah Huckabee Sanders is planning to build a widely unpopular State Prison — the definition of TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION.

https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2025/09/29/after-resistance-sanders-revises-election-date-to-fill-vacant-arkansas-senate-seat

Shane’s Article

For Shane’s article, we go national for an economic report centered around the impacts of tariffs on the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) — which is used as an indicated for economic expansion or contraction. The data — 7 straight months where manufacturing has remained within the contraction threshold and only 5 industries reported growth. The primary factor in this continued trend of contraction? Tariffs.

For a longer analysis, see Shane’s coverage in his post show notes from today’s Firebrand Report.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-private-payrolls-decline-september-2025-10-01/

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into our live video!

Nick’s Notes

I’m using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran’s issues, men’s issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, like, and spread to your other socials!

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

Support as a founding member!

With an annual pledge of $200, or more, you will receive an annually commissioned poem and podcast episode!

Support as a paid subscriber!

During the month of October (2025), become a paid subscriber today for 20% during your first year with a pledge of $4 monthly or $44 annually!

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!