Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, LeftieProf, Grannykat, and many others for tuning into my live video with Wendy Parker, Beth Cruz, and Soso's World! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Time For Life, E5 - Story Time
A recording from Sick of this Shit Publications's live video
Feb 04, 2026
Time for Life
Taking the Time for Life by getting away from the everyday bullshit and thinking of what brings you joy!Taking the Time for Life by getting away from the everyday bullshit and thinking of what brings you joy!
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wendy Parker
Recent Episodes