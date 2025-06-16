VA approved discrimination

Sick of this Pod

Hey y'all, welcome to the Sick of this Pod, and I’m your host Nick. The Sick of this Pod is politically, patriotically, and socially focused poetry and empowering, uplifting, and bringing about a community for everyone.

We must unite behind one message - freedom, liberty, and justice for all!

