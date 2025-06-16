Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

VA approved discrimination

Nick Paro
Jun 16, 2025

Reporting is coming out from the guardian that the VA now gets to discriminate against Veterans if they’re unmarried or Democrats…they are taking our benefits away before everyone’s eyes. Fuck you Doug Collins.

Discussion about this video

