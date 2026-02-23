Meditation
Welcome to our Where the Wind Blows meditation.
Begin by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.
Imagine you are standing on a quiet ocean beach.
The air is fresh, you feel the cool wind on your skin
Above you, seagulls fly effortlessly over the shoreline.
They do not rush
They do not strain to fly
They simply lean into the wind and allow it to carry them.
There is no weight on their shoulders
There is no questioning or second-guessing
They are secure in their truth
That no matter how difficult the path
Our feathered friends gently spread their beautiful wings and take flight.
And you…
you are allowed to do the same.
Just like them,
you do not have to have everything figured out in this moment.
You only need to breathe
And now, gently, the scene begins to shift.
The wide ocean fades into something familiar.
The sounds of wind and waves soften
Perhaps now you are in your own backyard.
You watch and listen quietly as various birds stay in trust
Some pause.
Some watch.
You feel only peace in this still moment
The same wind that carried the seagulls across the open sky
moves here too.
It moves through the trees.
It moves through the feathers.
It moves through you.
You do not have to know where it is taking you.
You only need to trust that you are held in its current.
And when you feel you can spread your wings
you are allowed to fly.
Whenever you need a moment of calm, you can return
carrying with you the quiet strength of where the wind blows.
