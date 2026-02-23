Meditation

Welcome to our Where the Wind Blows meditation.

Begin by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

Imagine you are standing on a quiet ocean beach.

The air is fresh, you feel the cool wind on your skin

Above you, seagulls fly effortlessly over the shoreline.

They do not rush

They do not strain to fly

They simply lean into the wind and allow it to carry them.

There is no weight on their shoulders

There is no questioning or second-guessing

They are secure in their truth

That no matter how difficult the path

Our feathered friends gently spread their beautiful wings and take flight.

And you…

you are allowed to do the same.

Just like them,

you do not have to have everything figured out in this moment.

You only need to breathe

And now, gently, the scene begins to shift.

The wide ocean fades into something familiar.

The sounds of wind and waves soften

Perhaps now you are in your own backyard.

You watch and listen quietly as various birds stay in trust

Some pause.

Some watch.

You feel only peace in this still moment

The same wind that carried the seagulls across the open sky

moves here too.

It moves through the trees.

It moves through the feathers.

It moves through you.

You do not have to know where it is taking you.

You only need to trust that you are held in its current.

And when you feel you can spread your wings

you are allowed to fly.

Whenever you need a moment of calm, you can return

carrying with you the quiet strength of where the wind blows.

~ Beth Cruz

Time For Notes

Check out the new: Sick of this Shop!

Check out the new network and affiliate calendar: BroadBanner

Learn new skills:

B. Cognition Labs — empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals

Donate today to Feeding America!

Subscribe and support Beth Cruz and Soso's World !

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective

Support as a paid subscriber however you can — to help get you started, here are a few discounted options for you

Sick of It Ko-Fi

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

A special thank you to those who are a part of the Sickest of Them All